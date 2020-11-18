Election Updates: Trump, Still In Denial, Pays Millions For Partial Wisconsin Vote Recount

For the latest results, maps and more, check out HuffPost’s Elections Hub.

Trump is also retaliating against officials who publicly acknowledge his election loss. On Tuesday, he fired Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency﻿, a direct result of CISA issuing a statement that it had found no evidence of votes being deleted, lost, changed or compromised in the election. On Monday, he tweeted about the future gubernatorial race in Ohio in an apparent hit at Gov. Mike DeWine (R), who has referred to Biden as the president-elect.