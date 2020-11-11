Election Updates: Conservatives Continue To Support Baseless Claims Of Election Fraud

President-elect Joe Biden and his team are working toward a smooth transition, even as President Donald Trump continues to deny the results of the 2020 election.

Trump isn’t the only Republican making unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud, a move that may put lives at risk.

For the latest results, maps and more, check out HuffPost’s Elections Hub.

Despite Biden’s clear win in both the electoral vote and the popular vote, Republicans have echoed Trump’s rhetoric, insisting Trump has a right to challenge the results and every legal vote should be counted.

Read live updates on the election below. (Note: An ad blocker may prevent you from seeing the blog, so if you’re using one, please pause or turn it off.)