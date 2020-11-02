To say this year has been rough would be an understatement. And with a high-stakes election underway, many of us are just barely functioning.
Now, more than ever, it’s important to take time to care for your mental and physical health. Maybe that means talking to your therapist or getting in a good sweat. For some, it might mean taking a break from the horror that is daily life to laugh it out.
If you’re in the latter camp, you’ll appreciate this list of perfectly relatable tweets about the anxiety people are feeling over this election. Seriously, we’re laugh-crying over how accurate these are.
US Presidential Election 2020
Breaking news, analysis and the latest polls on the presidential race from HuffPost’s politics team
