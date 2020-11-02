To say this year has been rough would be an understatement. And with a high-stakes election underway, many of us are just barely functioning.

Now, more than ever, it’s important to take time to care for your mental and physical health. Maybe that means talking to your therapist or getting in a good sweat. For some, it might mean taking a break from the horror that is daily life to laugh it out.

If you’re in the latter camp, you’ll appreciate this list of perfectly relatable tweets about the anxiety people are feeling over this election. Seriously, we’re laugh-crying over how accurate these are.

What do you get when you mix covid anxiety, seasonal depression, cuffing szn, good old-fashioned regular depression & election stress then take away one hour of sunlight? Bitch we’re about to find out — wittyidiot (@stephenszczerba) November 1, 2020

Really hoping that anxiety and pure liberal rage are personality traits because honestly that's all that's left of me after this election season. — Geraldine (@everywhereist) October 21, 2020

For Halloween, I am dressing as a person who is able to complete a single task without being overwhelmed by election anxiety. — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) October 29, 2020

My partner whenever I talk about election related anxiety (which is.... often). pic.twitter.com/sh1EJqaBSF — Sarah Mirk (@sarahmirk) October 23, 2020

did election anxiety hit you so hard you slept 10 hrs during the day today or are you normal — esther tseng (@estarLA) November 2, 2020

The only thing that’s getting me through this election anxiety is the fantasy that somewhere Taylor swift is in a recording studio doing her re-records and giving us the 11 minute version of all too well — kathryn gallagher (@kathryng) November 2, 2020

Very normal to stress eat anywhere between 3,000-76,000 calories on Election Day. — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) October 25, 2020

my regular depression

seasonal depression

pandemic depression

election depression and general anxiety teaming up pic.twitter.com/DE5xjIKqf7 — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) October 28, 2020

Fun game: what’s causing my anxiety today



-2 cups of coffee

-the pandemic

-the 2020 election

-being poor — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) July 23, 2020

I am stressed about the election and self-soothing with haikus, please enjoy:



Eight days 'til we know.

Or longer. No way to tell.

Please vote. Please vote. Please. — Sabaa Tahir (@sabaatahir) October 26, 2020

One of the real upsides of shoving down all my anxiety and rage about the election is I’ve got absolutely top-quality S-tier ultra-concentrated gourmet anger available at the press of a button for absolutely everything else — Helen Rosner (@hels) October 29, 2020

election anxiety and pandemic anxiety and existential anxiety rollin around in my brain like pic.twitter.com/lVd5nnkQD0 — emma lord (@dilemmalord) November 1, 2020

New fun game: is it early covid or election stress? Let's play! — Emily Galvin-Almanza (@GalvinAlmanza) October 28, 2020

I would like to announce I am hereby suspending all self-imposed dietary restrictions until November 4th. I will eat refined sugar products and processed food and carbs and fats and drink soda and milkshakes, as needed, for my mental health until after the election.



Join me. pic.twitter.com/FZkr3qcj4t — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) October 28, 2020

I just bought a stand mixer as an election season gift to myself because consuming bread helps my anxiety



That is self care, right?? — alton wang (@altonwang) October 29, 2020

Sometimes I get so worried about the election I forget to worry about not catching Covid — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) October 27, 2020

*Me, a Canadian calling for a dentist appointment*



Receptionist: Is Tuesday November 3rd fine?



Me: Yes--OH GOD ISN'T THAT ELECTION DAY



Receptionist: There's an election??



Me: IN AMERICA



Receptionist: Does...does that matter then?



Me: NO BUT I WOULD BE VERY STRESSED OUT — XIRAN, Chinese History Memer (@XiranJayZhao) October 29, 2020