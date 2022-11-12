A Running List Of All The Election Deniers Heading To Congress In 2023

As the dust settles from Tuesday’s midterm elections, a disturbing trend in the GOP is coming into focus: More than 160 Republicans will be in Congress in 2023 who have either denied or cast doubts on Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win in 2020.

Some will be at the highest levels of House leadership, setting the agenda for the chamber for the next two years. Some are seasoned U.S. senators with presidential ambitions. Some will be brand new to Capitol Hill.

But what these people all have in common is that they made the political calculation that it benefited their career to fuel the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump because of widespread voter fraud.

They’ve done it in different ways. Some have bluntly claimed the election was stolen. Some joined lawsuits to try to throw out the results of the 2020 election. Some have tried to have it both ways, by saying, of course, Biden is the president ― while refusing to address the validity of the election, a common dog whistle among Republicans afraid of upsetting Trump’s base of supporters by admitting Biden beat him in 2020, fair and square.

Sen.-elect J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Rep.-elect Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) are election deniers. Associated Press

A preemptive note: Some Republicans on this list will probably deny that they belong here (like, say, Sen. Rick Scott) and insist, perhaps with annoyance, that they have long said that Biden is the president. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) has clashed with fellow Republicans who have falsely said that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election, and he recently called out election deniers for privately admitting that they know what they say in public is a lie. But he’s on this list, too.

So let’s be clear on why everyone on this list belongs here.

Taking it to a new level, one incoming member of Congress, Republican Rich McCormick of Georgia, lamented earlier this year that “no one was hurt by voter fraud more than myself” when he lost his congressional bid in 2020. There was no evidence of fraud in his election. He just lost ― by more than 10,000 votes.

Below is a running list of all of the election deniers who will be in the House and Senate starting in January. Italicized names mean they are new to Congress. This list will be regularly updated until it is final.

Election deniers in the Senate:

Ted Cruz (R-Texas) Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) John Kennedy (R-La.) Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) Rick Scott (R-Fla.) Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) Ted Budd (R-N.C.) Katie Britt (R-Ala.) Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) J.D. Vance (R-Ohio)

Election deniers in the House: