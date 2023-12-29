I Am Straight-Up Obsessed With My New $29 Foot Warmer

“Recently started working from home again and I’m in front of the computer a LOT. I have circulatory issues, so my feet and hands often get very cold. This was a GAME CHANGER. Gets very warm and even helps with my ankle joint pain during rain storms! I’m so glad I have this in time for a rough Northeast winter! And I love that the liner is easy to remove and clean. Highly recommend. Using it right now, feet are toasty and warm!” — Elbianna P

“I used this product for my neuropathy, which makes my feet feel like they are frostbit. The heating at the bottom and [top] was important to me, and it works beautifully. Easy to set up, just zip it up, put in liner, and plug in. It gives off enough heat for me, usually heated warmers do not. I love thé timer so I don’t fall asleep and forget to turn off. Nice attention to detail with the Velcro keeping the liner secure, as well being washable. I also have extra large feet ( 11/12 in womens) and there is still room for people who have larger feet! am extremely pleased with this product.” — Melissa Barker

“So, as a perimenopausal woman, I’m going through a lot of bodily changes, with the cold feet being one of them for some strange reason. What I will say is that this thing is fabulous. I love the fact that it has a timer on it. I love the fact that you can open it up and make it for different areas of the body and it’s just totally functional and great. definitely do not regret this purchase.” — Shay

“I telework at home and I am constantly cold so got a foot warmer because I was tired of trying to wrap a heating pad around my feet. This is basically that, but foot shape with a little foot pocket that is washable. It’s legit my FAVORITE amazon item I have bought in the last six months! I’ve recommended it to so many people and they’ve bought it and LOVED IT. My husband borrows it all the time and LOVES it. Seriously I can’t say enough great things about this foot warmer. Has a 6 hour timer on it, and I usually only put it at a 4/6 on heat settings because it can get HOT HOT HOT. Highly recommend. If you are a cold foot person, you want this.” — Katie K