“My daughter took this to summer camp and used it to make popcorn and hot chocolate in her dorm room, it heats up fast and is easy to clean! Great little pot.” — Sharay Brown

“I bought this pot for college. As of what I know right now the pot heats up very well and has so much space for you to cook yourself a nice hot meal.” — Kaileigh Brooks

“Among all the other things I love about using this is it stays completely cool to the touch. I mean you can hold it in the palm of your hand while [it’s] on high. I’ve had a few other cheaper products that get hot and this alone is worth the price.” — Amazon customer

″[I’ve] had my hot pot for a month. Love it, so very easy to use and clean. [I] made soup, mac and cheese, and rice cooks faster than on the stove. The only draw back is not a lot of information on how to cook with it. Wish they give you recipes. I think this would be great for a dorm room, or in a hotel. I would highly recommend it. A great gift for beginner cooks.” — Kathy M