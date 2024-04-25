HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

I’m a big-time candle gal regardless of season, which means that over the years I’ve had to find creative ways to stock up on and subsequently store a large volume of matchbooks. But if we’re being honest, they’re not exactly convenient or safe when trying to light deep candle jars or get the stove or a grill going. Given that I am not a fan of butane-filled lighters, I needed an alternative to both of these conventional options that felt more sustainable and versatile.

I’d long heard murmurings about the wonders of rechargeable lighters and after researching popular brands on Amazon, finally took the leap and purchased one for myself a few months ago. Expectations were low, but I’m pleased to report that this simple, affordable and easy-to-use USB-compatible Surprus lighter is an absolute game-changer — and it’s currently 53% off its list price for a limited time.

Available in seven different colors (though the ice blue color has the lowest discount), this lighter is portable, convenient, lightweight and intuitive. All you do is slide open the safety lock and press a button that ignites a spark. The lighter has an auto-stop safety function that stops the spark after seven seconds, and can swiftly be re-ignited by pushing down on the switch once more. As a worrier, I appreciate that it has an intuitive, thoughtful design that emphasizes safety.

The lighter’s unique shape also helps to prevent the spark from being blown out by a strong wind or rain, which is ideal if you’re using it for outdoor activities like camping or barbecuing.

I was most skeptical about the battery life and was thrilled to find that the charge can last many weeks, even with daily use. It has LED indicator lights that display the item’s charge levels (with four lights being the highest), so you always know how much juice you’ve got left in the battery and aren’t caught off guard.

It’s compatible with USB-C charging cables, which couldn’t be more convenient given that most of us have several of those lying around the house. A few reviewers mentioned that it charges fastest when you use it with the cable that it comes with, but I have never noticed a difference in charge time when using other random cables I have on hand.

This extremely user-friendly Surprus lighter is worth every penny, and given that it’s on sale for as low as $7.99, there’s basically no excuse to not give it a try. And if you’re apprehensive about giving this new technology a whirl, it’s nice to know that reviewers on Amazon noted that the brand has great customer service if you have questions or encounter any issues.

Take a peek at a few glowing reviews on Amazon and pick one up for yourself. I have a feeling you’ll be just as devoted to this little device as I am. I can’t believe I went so long without one.

