This 'Small But Mighty' Nail Drill Is Already Saving Reviewers Money — And It's Less Than $9 Right Now

Nail upkeep is a cosmetic and wellness practice that can either be simple or incredibly daunting. If you go to professionals, then it can also get pretty expensive — especially if you prefer extensions or intricate designs. However, even folks who prefer simpler manicures can spend a pretty coin. After all, just to have the quick-dry gel polish on your nails — standard for nail snobs who prefer not to wait a second longer than needed under the UV light — comes with an increased cost.
That said, there’s an electric nail filing kit on sale for as low as $8.99 with a coupon on Amazon that can help us all chip away at our nail bills. (Make sure to clip the coupon to see the final price in your cart.)
Reviewers love this nail filing kit for how easy it is to operate but also how it allows them to cut down some items on their nail salon bill by doing them at home. This electric nail file comes with six nail drill bits that can help with the removal of polish and nail extensions, maintenance between fill-ins, cuticle trimming and more — all of which have an extra price attached to them in a tech’s chair.
The nail file comes with adjustable speeds so you can be as gentle as you want with sensitive areas or as aggressive as necessary with thicker nails that need more work. While the electric nail file looks pretty similar to the ones you probably see professional nail techs use, reviewers note that it’s super easy to operate — “beginner-friendly,” even. The device is pretty ergonomic thanks to its lightweight, pen-shaped design that one reviewer even noted is navigable with their “non-dominant hand.” Comparing it to the manual version you probably already have lying in drawer in your home, reviewer Cindy says it requires “a lot less time than hand files.”
Reviewers also note that the results from this electric file are on par with professional quality — so much that they can skip out on unnecessary salon fees. “I’ve had acrylic nails for a long time, and sometimes they just need a little cleaning up, not a full fill,” another Amazon customer shared. “This tool is awesome and comes with all the drills my nail tech has. Awesome deal It’s so easy to use.”
You can also save on that take-off charge at the salon when you’re ready for a fresh appointment but don’t want to pay to remove the manicure that’s still hanging on by a thread. “This nail drill is good at getting acrylic and gel off in short amount of time,” reviewer Shay wrote.
The best part? On top of it being nicely on sale and a money-saver itself, this handy nail filing tool will also come with a complimentary two-year warranty — aiming to give you even more bang for your buck.
Check out more promising reviews of this time- and money-saving electric nail file:
“Use it to take off my nails instead of getting them removed and paying extra with my nail lady , gives you extra items and great practice.” — Izzie
″Small but mighty. My nails have been problematic for several years, so I bought this hoping for a little better maintenance at home without spending$$$ at salons for not-so-great manicures. This little machine is small, but powerful! Actually smaller than the palm of my hand, it packs a punch for major shaping job, yet is still gentle enough to handle.smoothing the ridges of my fragile nails. If you’re ready to invest time in yourself while saving some money at the salon, this is a great purchase!” — CntryStr2B
“It is so easy to use, even with my non dominant hand! For the price you can’t get anything better!” — Alyse
“This electric nail file is not only very cute, it is very well equipped with all the extra attachments that will allow me to do my own nails between expensive spa visits. I love that it has so many extra attachments over others in its category. The price was also very reasonable for everything that it included. The only thing I wish they had included in the package was a carrying case or bag to store everything in after use. This is a very good buy.” — Java Mom
“I love doing my nails by myself, and this was perfect! I thought it might not work for how cheap it was, but it totally surprised me! Very good quality and highly recommend! It is just like someone at the salon would have!” — Danielle Scheetz
“This little tool has truly surprised me for the price it is! Super easy to use and it doesn’t seem to over heat.” — Alyssa Pontiff
“Such a fabulous professional tool right at your home. Works fantastic. Was done with my nails in no time. And love it. I wanted one that plugs in. Definitely professional drill. Love it. It is so very quiet. Love all the tips. And comes with enough sand paper for a year. It really is Great! And two year warranty was so simple to do online. Scan QR code and your there ,so simple. I am beyond thrilled with my purchase.” — cherokeequeen2