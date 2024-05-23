This 'Small But Mighty' Nail Drill Is Already Saving Reviewers Money — And It's Less Than $9 Right Now

“Use it to take off my nails instead of getting them removed and paying extra with my nail lady , gives you extra items and great practice.” — Izzie

″Small but mighty. My nails have been problematic for several years, so I bought this hoping for a little better maintenance at home without spending$$$ at salons for not-so-great manicures. This little machine is small, but powerful! Actually smaller than the palm of my hand, it packs a punch for major shaping job, yet is still gentle enough to handle.smoothing the ridges of my fragile nails. If you’re ready to invest time in yourself while saving some money at the salon, this is a great purchase!” — CntryStr2B

“It is so easy to use, even with my non dominant hand! For the price you can’t get anything better!” — Alyse

“This electric nail file is not only very cute, it is very well equipped with all the extra attachments that will allow me to do my own nails between expensive spa visits. I love that it has so many extra attachments over others in its category. The price was also very reasonable for everything that it included. The only thing I wish they had included in the package was a carrying case or bag to store everything in after use. This is a very good buy.” — Java Mom

“I love doing my nails by myself, and this was perfect! I thought it might not work for how cheap it was, but it totally surprised me! Very good quality and highly recommend! It is just like someone at the salon would have!” — Danielle Scheetz

“This little tool has truly surprised me for the price it is! Super easy to use and it doesn’t seem to over heat.” — Alyssa Pontiff

“Such a fabulous professional tool right at your home. Works fantastic. Was done with my nails in no time. And love it. I wanted one that plugs in. Definitely professional drill. Love it. It is so very quiet. Love all the tips. And comes with enough sand paper for a year. It really is Great! And two year warranty was so simple to do online. Scan QR code and your there ,so simple. I am beyond thrilled with my purchase.” — cherokeequeen2