These Electric Space Heaters Under $200 Will Warm You Up

You'll warm up to these (mostly under $100!) electric space heaters for indoors.

There are plenty of affordable and budget-friendly electric space heaters on the market.
Cooler weather is finally here, and although you might be starting to swap out your summer shorts for sweaters, boots and scarves, it might not be enough to fight off autumn’s brisk chill.

If you’re not quite ready to turn on the heat (or your apartment building’s heating system hasn’t kicked in yet), there are some options to keep things cozy in the meantime.

You might naturally reach for a pullover and fuzzy slippers to get you through another season of spending the majority of your time at home. Tossing an electric blanket on your bed is another idea (and this one has more than 5,000 reviews on Amazon). But the most effective option to warm up chilly nights might be to invest in a nice-looking space heater.

Small space heaters are usually used to heat a small, isolated areas. Some can be used indoors or outdoors, but electric space heaters are the only unvented space heaters that are safe to use inside your home.

And don’t worry if you’re concerned about leaving the space heater on when you leave the house or fall asleep with it on at night. Although you should never leave a space heater on unattended, many that are on the market include automatic shut-off, anti-tipping and timer features so you can warm up without worry. A smart plug is also a clever hack to control your space heater from your phone. Some also come with remote control capabilities, too.

Fancier space heaters like this Dyson Hot + Cool Fan Heater can set you back a whopping $470, but don’t sweat it if you’re looking to warm up on a budget. There are plenty of affordable and budget-friendly electric space heaters on the market.

Below, we’ve rounded up 15 electric space heaters under $200 (but most are under $100!) that will keep you warm this season.

Take a look:

1
Vornado Collection Glide Heat Fan
West Elm
This electric space heater has two heat settings, automatic safety shut-off and anti-tip protection. Find it for $79 at West Elm.
2
Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater
Amazon
This electric space heater has three quiet settings and 11 different temperature settings. It has a 4.3-star ratings and more than 23,000 reviews. Find it for $27 on Amazon.
3
Twin Star Fireplace Stove Space Heater Stove
Walmart
This electric space heater that looks like a fireplace has the option to turn the flames on with or without heat. It has a 4.3-star ratings and more than 1,200 reviews. Find it for $100 at Walmart.
4
Honeywell Home UberHeat Electric Heater
Best Buy
This tabletop electric space heater has two settings and a programmable thermostat. It has a 4.4-star ratings and more than 25 reviews. Find it for $40 at Best Buy.
5
Lasko 755320 Ceramic Space Heater
Amazon
This electric space heater has two settings, a thermostat, oscillation, built-in timer and a remote control. It has a 4.5-star ratings and more than 8,500 reviews. Find it for $70 on Amazon.
6
Vornado V-Heat
Pottery Barn
This electric space heater has two heat settings, automatic safety shut-off system and tip-over protection. Find it for $160 at Pottery Barn.
7
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater
Amazon
This electric space heater has a quiet setting and a thermostat. It has a 4.3-star ratings and more than 5,000 reviews. Find it for $28 on Amazon.
8
Andily Space Electric Space Heater
Amazon
This electric space heater has three settings, a thermostat and a tip-over switch. It has a 4.4-star ratings and more than 4,000 reviews. Find it for $24 on Amazon.
9
Pelonis Ceramic Tower Indoor Space Heater
Amazon
This electric space heater has three settings, a remote control, timer and oscillating fan. It has a 4.4-star ratings and more than 900 reviews. Find it for $65 on Amazon.
10
Lasko Digital Ceramic Tower Heater
Bed Bath & Beyond
This electric space heater has three quiet settings, a digital thermostat and a remote control. It has a 4.6-star ratings and more than 305 reviews. Find it for $70 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
11
Vornado Vortex Tabletop Electric Heater
Best Buy
This tabletop electric space heater has three settings and auto climate temperature control. It has a 4.5-star ratings and more than 250 reviews. Find it for $100 at Best Buy.
12
Lasko Bladeless Remoted-Controlled Ceramic Heater
The Home Depot
This electric space heater has an adjustable thermostat and oscillates. It has a 4.8-star ratings and more than 200 reviews. Find it for $108 at The Home Depot.
13
Vornado Vortex Heater
Amazon
This electric space heater has three settings and a safety tip over switch. It has a 4.3-star ratings and more than 100 reviews. Find it for $85 on Amazon.
14
Anna Ceramic Heater
West Elm
This nice-looking electric space heater has automatic shutoff and an adjustable thermostat. Find it for $120 at West Elm.
15
Pelonis Electric Oil-Filled Portable Space Heater
The Home Depot
This electric space heater has three heat settings, a safety tip-over switch, overheat protection and a remote control. It has a 4-star ratings and more than 150 reviews. Find it for $75 at The Home Depot.
