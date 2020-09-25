HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Evgen_Prozhyrko via Getty Images There are plenty of affordable and budget-friendly electric space heaters on the market.

Cooler weather is finally here, and although you might be starting to swap out your summer shorts for sweaters, boots and scarves, it might not be enough to fight off autumn’s brisk chill.

If you’re not quite ready to turn on the heat (or your apartment building’s heating system hasn’t kicked in yet), there are some options to keep things cozy in the meantime.

You might naturally reach for a pullover and fuzzy slippers to get you through another season of spending the majority of your time at home. Tossing an electric blanket on your bed is another idea (and this one has more than 5,000 reviews on Amazon). But the most effective option to warm up chilly nights might be to invest in a nice-looking space heater.

Small space heaters are usually used to heat a small, isolated areas. Some can be used indoors or outdoors, but electric space heaters are the only unvented space heaters that are safe to use inside your home.

And don’t worry if you’re concerned about leaving the space heater on when you leave the house or fall asleep with it on at night. Although you should never leave a space heater on unattended, many that are on the market include automatic shut-off, anti-tipping and timer features so you can warm up without worry. A smart plug is also a clever hack to control your space heater from your phone. Some also come with remote control capabilities, too.

Fancier space heaters like this Dyson Hot + Cool Fan Heater can set you back a whopping $470, but don’t sweat it if you’re looking to warm up on a budget. There are plenty of affordable and budget-friendly electric space heaters on the market.

Below, we’ve rounded up 15 electric space heaters under $200 (but most are under $100!) that will keep you warm this season.