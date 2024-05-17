This Back-Saving Electric Spin Scrubber Is Under $40 With A Coupon For A Limited Time

“This has been heaven sent! I have a bad back and trying to clean the tub had become a nuisance making it painful and inconvenient. My husband purchased this due to my complaining LOL. Ever since we got this cleaning it has been super easy, convenient and just a life save, especially having kids when you need to finish tasks more efficiently” — Maribel F.

“I recently purchased Labigo electric scrubber LA1 Pro and used on my tile grout in my kitchen. I also purchased the spray multi purpose “The Pink Stuff” off of Amazon that was recommended highly by customers. I sprayed it on the grout lines and let it set for about 15 minutes, the proceeded to use the scrubber. All I can say for me it was amazing. The handle extends long enough so can stand and not have to get on your hands knees. I haven’t used on other things yet, but I’m sure I will be satisfied. I hope if any of you purchase it you will have the same results.” — An Amazon customer

“I often use my 3rd bedroom and bathroom as an Airbnb. I have a cleaning lady who comes between guests but if I’m home I often help. I particularly focus on the bathroom and mostly the shower I think all my guests are entitled to a germ-free shower. But I have a bad back so scrubbing the walls and the rest of the shower is difficult.This has made the job a lot easier. The doesn’t require a lot of pressure, it cleans thoroughly, you can see exactly where you’ve cleaned and it’s lightweight. My time cleaning the shower is reduced to a few minutes versus doing the job by hand. And I don’t have any back pain when I finish.” — Traveling Broad

“I’m all about making my life easier (who isn’t) and this tool helps do just that. It used to take me 20 minutes to scrub my shower floor. Now I scrub it in 5 and thats including the walls. Its easy to hold and spins fast. I like it comes with different attachments to get in the corners. My back says thank you!” — Cynthia Villalta

“Can a scrub brush change your life? I am not sure. However, this one can definitely improve your cleaning routines. It was almost embarrassing to see how much more invisible soap scum this brush scrubbed away. Then again, I often put off scrubbing the tub and shower because of my chronic fatigue and back troubles. After using this scrubber, I was not exhausted, nor was my back screaming. The different brushes get into all the almost impossible nooks, crannies, and curves. I even used it on the bathroom sink.— Kevin

“This scrubber has plenty of power. The grout on my kitchen floor was looking bad and this made fast work of a labor intensive job. It easily tackled the mess on bathroom countertops and sinks. I even used it to clean the dirt off my a/c vents so I did not need to use a ladder.” — beachbaby