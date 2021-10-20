Amazon

A fresh toothbrush may be just the thing you need to reset your oral health care routine and get a bright, healthy smile to show off in the coming months. And as pressure mounts to get your holiday shopping done early this year, Oral-B electric toothbrushes and other whitening products are available for up to 50% off on Amazon, today only.

As a long time dentist-recommended brand, Oral-B’s electric toothbrushes are not only well performing, but designed to perfectly fit the dimensions of the mouth in order to effectively clean plaque and buildup from even the most hard-to-reach areas of the mouth ― namely along the gum line and in between the teeth. Pressure sensors also alert you to when you are brushing too hard so you can be assured you’re getting the kind of clean that would make your dentist proud.

It’s also the perfect time to stock up on compatible replacements heads for a big discount, while you’re there. Each cross-action toothbrush head comes with bacterial protection bristles so you don’t have to worry about the potential of your toothbrush producing and spreading those not-so-nice germs.

And if too much coffee, tea or red wine has made your pearly whites more like pearly yellows, you can shop some of the best products for effective at-home teeth whitening like strips and gels, also up to 38% off.

