Lightweight Summer Comforters To Cool Down Hot Sleepers

Swap out your heavy duvet for a lightweight fluffy comforter from brands like Brooklinen, Buffy, Layla Sleep and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Left to right: comforters from <a href="https://cozyearth.pxf.io/c/2706071/1263803/15554?subId1=lightweightcomforter-lourdesuribe-061022-629f6dd4e4b07aa9389e7de7&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcozyearth.com%2Fproducts%2Fcomforter%3Firclickid%3DU0HT6f3dfxyITIQ2tDUjyxG3UkD2n0T38Rp0Tk0%26irgwc%3D1%26utm_campaign%3DSleepFoundation%26utm_content%3DOnline%2BTracking%2BLink%26utm_medium%3DPR%252FAffiliate%26utm_source%3Dimpact%26utm_term%3D%26variant%3D40252111061172" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cozy Earth" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629f6dd4e4b07aa9389e7de7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://cozyearth.pxf.io/c/2706071/1263803/15554?subId1=lightweightcomforter-lourdesuribe-061022-629f6dd4e4b07aa9389e7de7&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcozyearth.com%2Fproducts%2Fcomforter%3Firclickid%3DU0HT6f3dfxyITIQ2tDUjyxG3UkD2n0T38Rp0Tk0%26irgwc%3D1%26utm_campaign%3DSleepFoundation%26utm_content%3DOnline%2BTracking%2BLink%26utm_medium%3DPR%252FAffiliate%26utm_source%3Dimpact%26utm_term%3D%26variant%3D40252111061172" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Cozy Earth</a>, <a href="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-12509-265720-219034?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.onequince.com%2Fhome%2Fcomforters-%26-pillows%2Flightweight-down-alternative-comforter%3Fcolor%3Dwhite%26size%3Dfull%2Fqueen%26g_network%3Du%26g_campaign%3DMORPHEUS%26g_adid%3D585392884453%26g_acctid%3D978-058-8398%26g_keyword%3D%26g_adtype%3D%26g_keywordid%3Dpla-1636213833253%26g_ifcreative%3D%26g_adgroupid%3D134785580835%26g_productid%3D31755928207471%26g_merchantid%3D128669708%26g_partition%3D1636213833253%26g_campaignid%3D16450328605%26g_productchannel%3Donline%26g_ifproduct%3Dproduct%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3DMORPHEUS%26utm_term%3D31755928207471%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw7vuUBhBUEiwAEdu2pDu6x8WWQBL59EP1w4MH6nCOgeOIaViveKcop9O2klaFO7hZnGyvJxoCmwEQAvD_BwE&sid=lightweightcomforter-lourdesuribe-061022-629f6dd4e4b07aa9389e7de7&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Quince" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629f6dd4e4b07aa9389e7de7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-12509-265720-219034?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.onequince.com%2Fhome%2Fcomforters-%26-pillows%2Flightweight-down-alternative-comforter%3Fcolor%3Dwhite%26size%3Dfull%2Fqueen%26g_network%3Du%26g_campaign%3DMORPHEUS%26g_adid%3D585392884453%26g_acctid%3D978-058-8398%26g_keyword%3D%26g_adtype%3D%26g_keywordid%3Dpla-1636213833253%26g_ifcreative%3D%26g_adgroupid%3D134785580835%26g_productid%3D31755928207471%26g_merchantid%3D128669708%26g_partition%3D1636213833253%26g_campaignid%3D16450328605%26g_productchannel%3Donline%26g_ifproduct%3Dproduct%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3DMORPHEUS%26utm_term%3D31755928207471%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw7vuUBhBUEiwAEdu2pDu6x8WWQBL59EP1w4MH6nCOgeOIaViveKcop9O2klaFO7hZnGyvJxoCmwEQAvD_BwE&sid=lightweightcomforter-lourdesuribe-061022-629f6dd4e4b07aa9389e7de7&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Quince</a>, and <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=81529&afftrack=lightweightcomforter-lourdesuribe-061022-629f6dd4e4b07aa9389e7de7&urllink=buffy.co%2Fproducts%2Fthe-buffy-comforter-trial%2F12284557230178%3Fcurrency%3DUSD%26utm_medium%3Dproduct_sync%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_content%3Dsag_organic%26utm_campaign%3Dsag_organic%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw7vuUBhBUEiwAEdu2pAFePr4_njMqlsii-3cV2yyx7YnxkDyiqxhQA1OtaoctHCp_VKW_nhoChJIQAvD_BwE" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Buffy. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629f6dd4e4b07aa9389e7de7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=81529&afftrack=lightweightcomforter-lourdesuribe-061022-629f6dd4e4b07aa9389e7de7&urllink=buffy.co%2Fproducts%2Fthe-buffy-comforter-trial%2F12284557230178%3Fcurrency%3DUSD%26utm_medium%3Dproduct_sync%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_content%3Dsag_organic%26utm_campaign%3Dsag_organic%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw7vuUBhBUEiwAEdu2pAFePr4_njMqlsii-3cV2yyx7YnxkDyiqxhQA1OtaoctHCp_VKW_nhoChJIQAvD_BwE" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Buffy. </a>
Night sweats are the worst. Even the best air conditioners in the world won’t cool you down if you’re dealing with things like hormonal issues, menopause or if you simply run hot while you sleep. Sleeping on the wrong kind of bedding can be a contributing factor to this discomfort. Swapping in breathable fabrics like cotton or linen sheets can make a big difference, but if you’re trapped under a heavy, cumbersome winter comforter, then it’s all for naught.

Luckily, some of our favorite bedding brands and retailers sell lightweight comforters that are specially made to help combat sweaty sleep that accompanies the hot summer season. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best lightweight comforters for summer — including both down and down alternative options — so you can pick the one that best fits your lifestyle. Just because it’s hot out doesn’t mean you can’t also be cozy, comfortable and cool.

1
Brooklinen
Brooklinen lightweight down comforter
Brooklinen offers its top-rated down comforter in a variety of weights. You can pick from the summer-friendly lightweight option, an insulating “ultra-warm” weight or “all-season” fill intended to provide year-round comfort. The 4.7-star blanket features down cluster fill with a cotton sateen shell that is antimicrobial and hypoallergenic. I personally have this comforter and can attest to it being incredibly fluffy, cloud-like and cozy while still remaining lightweight. I far prefer it to any other down or down-alternative comforter I've tried.
$170.10+ at Brooklinen
2
Layla Sleep
Layla Sleep down alternative comforter
Layla Sleep's 100% cotton comforter is Oeko-Tex certified, so you can rest assured it has been evaluated for harmful substances. The down-alternative fill mimics real down, while the shell boasts a 300 thread-count cotton. The blanket is also quilted in a patent-pending hexagon pattern, which promises to improve the distribution of the fill.
$167.20+ at Layla Sleep
3
Slumber Cloud
Slumber Cloud lightweight comforter
This is Slumber Cloud's lightest comforter, specially designed for warm climates. It uses a special fabric technology that adapts to your body while you sleep and is designed to control the microclimate under the covers. It is also Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified.
$199+ at Slumber Cloud
4
Quince
Quince lightweight premium down alternative comforter
Made of hypoallergenic microfiber fill and a 100% cotton sateen shell, the Quince comforter mimics the insulation and feel of goose down. It's incredibly lightweight, making it perfect for hot sleepers and those looking to swap out their comforter during the warmer months. "Feels super fluffy and luxurious,” wrote a reviewer named Ava P. “You get way more in quality than what you pay for.”
$99.99+ at Quince
5
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth bamboo comforter
Made of 100% viscose from bamboo, this breathable moisture-wicking comforter from Cozy Earth is temperature-regulating, soft and lightweight. You can pick either mulberry silk or bamboo cotton filling, the latter of which is perfect for hot sleepers or humid climates. The silky smooth exterior can be used on its own or tucked inside a duvet cover, depending on your preference.
$399+ at Cozy Earth
6
Comma
Comma eucalyptus lyocell comforter
Rest comfortably under Comma's silky soft, durable and lightweight comforter. Made of eucalyptus lyocell, the fabric is naturally hypoallergenic and antimicrobial, with filling made of 100% recycled water bottles.
$139+ at Comma
7
Coyuchi
Coyuchi diamond-stitched organic cotton comforter
If you're looking for an ultra-light, quilt-like comforter then check out Coyuchi's versatile organic cotton option. It's made of stylish crinkled percale fabric that doesn't necessarily require a duvet cover, so you can display it as is or use it as an insert.
$298+ at Coyuchi
8
Buffy
Buffy cloud comforter
Buffy's award-winning comforter is sustainably made and cruelty-free. It was designed to be comfortable year-round and is made of Tencel lyocell fibers that absorb moisture more efficiently than cotton, helping cool you down.
$116.10+ at Buffy
