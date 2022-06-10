Night sweats are the worst. Even the best air conditioners in the world won’t cool you down if you’re dealing with things like hormonal issues, menopause or if you simply run hot while you sleep . Sleeping on the wrong kind of bedding can be a contributing factor to this discomfort. Swapping in breathable fabrics like cotton or linen sheets can make a big difference, but if you’re trapped under a heavy, cumbersome winter comforter, then it’s all for naught.

Luckily, some of our favorite bedding brands and retailers sell lightweight comforters that are specially made to help combat sweaty sleep that accompanies the hot summer season. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best lightweight comforters for summer — including both down and down alternative options — so you can pick the one that best fits your lifestyle. Just because it’s hot out doesn’t mean you can’t also be cozy, comfortable and cool.