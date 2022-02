A casual and chic maxi dress

"Soooo....I plan to buy this dress in every color. It's super comfortable, fits perfectly, covers my cleavage, and has pockets. What more could you ask for? I really love it. It's not tight or uncomfortable in any way, shape, or form. I strongly, highly, totally recommend getting more than one so if one is in the laundry, you have a spare! It's comfy enough to wear lounging around the house, cute enough to wear out to the grocery store, and classy enough to wear to a casual dinner." — GinaKay