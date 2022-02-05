Shopping

23 Pieces Of Loungewear That’ll Make You Feel Like Royalty

Get cozy with elegant pajamas, slips, sweats, robes and much more.
Taylor Steele
Kim+Ono robes from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/KIM-ONO-Washable-Silk-Kimono/dp/B07TWJJR6W?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=61f9b30ce4b06abdc4283df4,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f9b30ce4b06abdc4283df4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/KIM-ONO-Washable-Silk-Kimono/dp/B07TWJJR6W?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=61f9b30ce4b06abdc4283df4,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Amazon</a>
Kim+Ono robes from Amazon

Popular items from this list:

  • A sensuous velvet loungewear set that’ll complement your dreams of being the next Gossip Girl.

  • Luxe and lightweight waffle knit onesie that’ll feel like a lush blanket but look like a classically cool ’fit.

  • An oversized college-inspired sweatshirt dress if you feel nostalgic for the good ol’ days but not the good ol’ duds.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A simple satin nightwear set
It will make you feel like the protagonist in the romcom that is your life! In this next act, you'll be dozing off to sleep and dreaming of the perfect meet-cute.

Promising review: "I love this set! The material is smooth and comfortable, and it fit perfectly. I feel like a princess in these! I had always worn old shirts and sweats to sleep, so this was a nice upgrade. I'm very happy." —Mariana Hosomi

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and in 39 colors).
2
amazon.com
Lightweight and laidback capri joggers with ribbed ankles
These offer ultimate style and comfort. And, sure, you can go for a run in these too if you're into that kinda thing.

Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for! Form-fitting across waist and hips but definitely not tight. Cuff falls perfectly below my knee and is comfortably loose." —faye clark

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (originally $34.99; available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 29 colors/patterns).
3
Hill House Home
The Ellie Nap Dress from Hill House Home
It's perfect for snoozing in style. This A-line, tiered midi dress features an elasticated smocking so you'll feel comfortable waking from your slumber and answering the door when your Drizly order arrives.

Promising review: "This is my third Ellie, and probably my sixth or seventh nap dress from Hill House. I love the Ellie for how comfortable it is, how it can be dressed up or down, and all the beautiful prints I can't stop collecting. " —Emma

Get it from Hill House Home for $87 (originally $175; available in women's sizes XS–2XL, and 12 colors/patterns).
4
amazon.com
A V-neck jersey nightgown
It's playfully trimmed with floral lace to give you that cover-of-a-romance-novel feel while you're actually reading a romance novel.

Promising review: "This is the softest, most comfortable nightgown ever. So much so, I've purchased four! They run a little large, but not too big. The gown is long enough to wear in front of guest but still sexy enough for my hubby!" —Mel

Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and in 34 colors/patterns).
5
Wild Moon Stores
A classically stylish sweatshirt for any Lady Whistledown fans out there
Wild Moon Stores is a woman-owned small business creating a unique and fun mix of sweatshirts, tees, mugs, and more all based on our favorite pop culture moments and unforgettable life events. Promising review: “I LOVE IT! The quality is great and it looks just how it does in the pictures. HIGHLY recommend to all my fellow Bridgerton lovers!!!!” —leilani38901

Get it from Wild Moon Stores on Etsy for $34.49+ (originally $37.82; available in sizes S–3XL and in four colors).
6
Amazon
A cozy three-piece loungewear set
it includes a matching cami, robe, and pair of pants. Yes, you *do* want a fancy and comfy uniform just to do puzzles in the living room.

Promising review: "It's like a watercolor painting! It harkens back to the more elegant days before sweatpants, leggings, and flannel when women wore rich-looking, flowing pajama sets on the silver screen. Although the sewing isn't the highest quality, the material is not see-through, and it is soft and drapes beautifully." —g cramer

Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in women's sizes XS–4XL and in 43 colors/patterns).
7
Eloquii
A wide leg sweater tank jumpsuit
Promising review: "I wasn't sure about this item but bought it anyway. Boy, was I surprised! It looks so good on. I also brought the duster it looked great and I get many compliments." —jeanne b.

Get it from Eloquii for $54.95 (available in women's sizes 14–28 and in two colors).
8
Amazon
A modest zip-front housecoat with pockets
Promising review: "I am so happy with this purchase that I went back and ordered each color! This gown is the perfect length, is very well made, and is so comfortable you’ll wanna wear all day; sometimes I do! I love the fit, and pockets are always a plus!! The material is smooth and comfortable, and the zipper goes up and down from top to bottom. It's comfortable to lounge around all day in, cleaning up, or just relaxing around for the day!" —Amber

Get it from Amazon for $14.31+ (available in women's sizes S–XXS and in 21 colors).
9
Amazon
A pair of fleece-lined sweatpants
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE these pants!! I bought them for RV camping in the winter and walking my dog during cold weather. I must say that I wore a pair of these every day when camping and never wanted to take them off! The warmth was AMAZING!!!" —REBECCA

Get it from Amazon for $33.88 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and in nine colors).
10
amazon.com
An oversized linen jumpsuit
Promising review: "These are too perfect for words. I'll be buying the other colors as soon as possible! They are super comfortable and extremely versatile. They're great for yard work, casual events, cute swimsuit coverup, and more. These are going to get so much wear!" —Cara

Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in women's sizes S–4X and in four colors).
11
Amazon
A luxurious satin kimono robe
KIM+ONO is an Asian-owned small business run by two sisters who started out in San Fran's Chinatown. They pair contemporary aesthetics with more traditional shapes and materials to create timeless pieces.

Promising review: "This robe comes all the way down to the top of my feet and clears the ground by 1–2 cm. The cut is perfect, it is flowy, comfortable, and the design is beautiful. And it has pockets! This is a very cost-effective alternative to a 100% silk robe." —Amy

Get it from KIM+ONO on Amazon for $38 (available in one size and 19 patterns).
12
Amazon
A breathable button-down nightgown
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE this. It's SUPER soft and VERY sexy. It has an excellent cut so that I don't feel like I'm wearing a frumpy potato sack. Ordering another color right now!" —Janis K

Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 14 colors).
13
Madewell
A luxe and lightweight waffle knit onesie
Promising review: “Okay first off, I was sick when I received this and when I tried it on it didn’t come off for two days. It’s so soft and comfy. I’m breastfeeding right now and the henley style with the pockets are amazing in the middle of the night for grabbing your phone, Chapstick, or whatever and holding/feeding a newborn. If you’re wondering if you should get it, you absolutely should. No doubt.” —MTBRUHL

Get it from Madewell for $56.99 (originally $110; available in women's sizes XXS–XXL and in two colors).
14
amazon.com
A super plush and absorbent fleece robe
Promising review: "Buy this robe. I see you over there with ten tabs open pondering which one to buy, it's this one. You wanna buy this one. So soft, so comfy cozy, and nice and big. I use it as a housecoat in the morning, I use it after a shower, I use it at my vanity table when I wanna feel like I'm at a spa. It is truly the best." —Savannah Getz

Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 14 colors).
15
Mira Fantasy
A timeless Victorian cotton nightgown
Mira Fantasy is a small business dedicated to women's lingerie and loungewear. This is definitely your stop for all things cozy and sexy!

Get it from Mira Fantasy on Etsy for $88.54+ (available in women's sizes S–L and in pink).
16
amazon.com
A casual and chic maxi dress
Promising review: "Soooo....I plan to buy this dress in every color. It's super comfortable, fits perfectly, covers my cleavage, and has pockets. What more could you ask for? I really love it. It's not tight or uncomfortable in any way, shape, or form. I strongly, highly, totally recommend getting more than one so if one is in the laundry, you have a spare! It's comfy enough to wear lounging around the house, cute enough to wear out to the grocery store, and classy enough to wear to a casual dinner." —GinaKay

Get it from Amazon for $20.70+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 30 colors/patterns).
17
amazon.com
A plunge V-neck bralette
Promising review: "I absolutely love this bralette. Being larger in the chest, I usually can’t wear these types of comfortable lounge bras without the girls springing free. But I’ve got full coverage in these bad boys. I ordered black and nude and WILL be back for more! Favorite part about these: broad straps, sexy lace, removable cup padding. BUY THESE." —NM Mollick

Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 10 colors).
18
amazon.com
A sensuous velvet loungewear
Promising review: “I bought this set not expecting much because Amazon clothes can be hit or miss. But I actually really like this set. I like tighter clothes and the pants fit more like leggings, which I like. So if you want them baggy maybe go bigger. The shirt fits great and was even a little loose.” —lauren

Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 17 colors).
19
Amazon
A wireless and elastic V-neck bra
Promising review: "This is a good bra to relax in. I don't have that 'ah! I am free of that torturous device' when I take off this bra. I forget that I have a bra on when I wear this." —MSP

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 10 colors and three styles).
20
Summersalt
A pair of wrinkle-resistant lounge pants
Promising review: "These pants are comfy pants disguised as fancy pants, and please don't tell anyone! I purchased these to wear while on a cruise. I wanted something comfy that looked nice. They packed super easily and weren't creased when I pulled them out of my suitcase." —Heilla L

Get it from Summersalt for $80 (available in women's sizes XS-XL and in two colors).
21
amazon.com
An adorable pajama set
Promising review: "I love these pajamas! They are super comfortable and soft (even after being washed), and I like that the shorts actually cover me!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 34 patterns).
22
Natalie Michelle
A customizable velvet loungewear set
Natalie Michelle is a small business based in the UK hand-making affordable and dreamy lounge sets.

Get it from Natalie Michelle on Etsy for $60.50+ (available in women's sizes 0–10 and in 25 colors).
23
Alo Yoga
Luxe yoga leggings
Promising review: "Soft and true high-waisted leggings. Very comfortable and I was surprised that they’re not see-through." —Veronica C.

Get it from Alo Yoga for $88 (available in women's sizes XXS–XL and in nine colors).
