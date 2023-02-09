What's Hot

Elena Fanchini, Italian World Cup Skier, Dead At 37

AP
via Associated Press

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37.

Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced.

Fanchini died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino won the super-G at the world championships in Meribel, France; and two days after Federica Brignone — another former teammate — claimed gold in combined.

Sofia Goggia, who is the favorite for Saturday’s downhill, dedicated her win in Cortina d’Ampezzo last month to Fanchini.

Fanchini last raced in Dec. 2017. She was cleared to return to train nearly a year later but never made it fully back and her condition grew worse in recent months.

Fanchini won a silver medal in downhill at the 2005 world championships and also won two World Cup races in her career — both in downhill. She missed the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics because of her condition.

Fanchini’s younger sisters Nadia and Sabrina were also World Cup racers.

“I’m sending my condolences to the whole Fanchini Family, who have had such a strong impact on our sport and world with their passion and kindness,” tweeted Mikaela Shiffrin, who finished second to Bassino in the super-G.

