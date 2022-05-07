Elephant's 'Excellent Mothering Skills' Help Rare Twins Defy The Odds To Survive

A pair of elephant twins experts weren’t sure would survive are alive and well thanks to the dedication and skill of their mother.

The twins, one male and one female, were born in January to a mother named Bora at Samburu National Reserve in Kenya.

At the time, the nonprofit Save the Elephants ― which has researchers working in the park and also collaborates with local guides to monitor the animals ― expressed cautious hope about the twins’ future.

Mother elephant Bora and her twins not long after they were born. Jane Wynyard/Save the Elephants

Twins are rare among elephants and their survival can be dicey. Famed biologist and broadcaster David Attenborough previously called the task of raising elephant twins “almost impossible” because calves “need so much milk and care.”

But more than four months later, Bora’s babies are “tiny but still doing well,” Save the Elephants spokesperson Jane Wynyard told HuffPost in an email.

“Miraculously Bora has managed to keep her babies alive against all odds and through a fierce drought,” she said. “It’s still early days for the twins and they will rely on their mother’s milk until they’re over 2 years old. However, their survival so far is testament to Bora’s excellent mothering skills and the resilience of elephants.”