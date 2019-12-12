A frightening moment in Texas was caught on camera this week when a dog’s leash got caught in an elevator door.

Fortunately, bystander Johnny Mathis was in the right place at the right time and saved the pooch.

The clip, above, shows a woman with her leashed Pomeranian waiting for the elevator. When the door opens, Mathis steps out and glances at the dog as the woman steps in. Her dog begins to follow but stops just short of the door and then it closes, with the other end of the leash inside.

Mathis immediately rushes to help the dog.

“There was so much fur, that’s why it took me a bit to get that lever off of the collar,” Mathis told CNN. “And when I did, I let go, you could see that leash just shoot off to the top of the elevator.”

He wrote on Twitter that the woman was screaming as soon as the door closed, adding that she “was bawling her eyes out when it came back down, she thought the worst.”

Mathis also said the woman was receiving backlash over the incident, but it happened quickly because someone was already in the elevator heading up.

“I did what I had to do to help the pup,” he wrote. “I’m thankful I was there at the right time to help.”

Now Mathis is urging pet owners to keep an eye on their companions when they get into an elevator:

This could have been a lot worse but thankfully I could help. I’m glad it ended the way it did, truly. All this attention wasn’t my intention but I hope awareness to situations like this are brought to everyone’s attention. It could happen to anyone. A second is all it takes. — Johnny Mathis (@Johnnayyeee) December 12, 2019