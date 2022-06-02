‘This Video Will Change You’: Urgent Plea For Gun Sanity Has People In Tears

A powerful new video is urging Americans to demand action on gun control amid a wave of mass shootings in American schools.
Eleven Films, the Oregon-based production company that made the video, listed the title on YouTube as “WARNING: This video will change you.” It shows the aftermath of school shootings going back more than two decades along with gut-wrenching comments from anguished parents as well as presidents, athletes, entertainers and media figures.
“This is not a movie,” the text on the screen notes. “This is real life.”
Other text in the video also notes that guns are the leading cause of death among American children, surpassing auto accidents, drugs and cancer.
“No more thoughts and prayers,” the text says toward the end. “Only action will save our kids. Only real gun reform will restore America’s future.”
The video, set to the instrumental track “Awaken Dawn,” was viewed on Twitter nearly 750,000 times in its first 12 hours:
Users on social media said they were in tears over the video and took up the call for action: