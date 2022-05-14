Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven Gets Unsettling Shock In 'Stranger Things' Teaser

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown on Friday teased a key theme of the upcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix show.

It “really digs deep” into the origin story of her character Eleven, Brown revealed to “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

“Definitely lots of answers. Lots of crying. Lots of laughing,” she added.

Brown also shared a short clip in which Eleven is being taunted by high school students and is stunned to find her powers don’t work when it comes to seeking revenge.

Watch from the 6:40 mark here: