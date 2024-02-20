Reviewers Say This $7 Drugstore Liquid Blush Is Just Like A Luxury Favorite

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Despite the rise of the celebrity beauty brand and the ever-growing popularity of luxury makeup and skin care products, there’s nothing quite like the tried-and-true staying power of a good old-fashioned pharmacy staple. There are some brands that just never go out of style, especially when they’re able to keep up with trends — much like E.l.f. has in recent years.
Its ever-growing roster of makeup products keeps the drugstore brand on everyone’s lips (literally and figuratively), and one of its newer offerings, the Camo liquid blush, has reviewers raving.
This liquid blush, which many have pointed out is remarkably similar to Selena Gomez’s much pricier Rare Beauty Soft Pinch liquid blush, not only comes in a wide array of lovely hues, but it’s an easy way to get a long-lasting pop of color on your cheeks.
Available in nine different colors, it’s highly pigmented and buildable, but lest you worry it’ll look and feel cakey or dry, rest assured that reviewers across the board have noted that the lightweight formula dries down to a soft, dewy finish. The rounded and grooved applicator makes it easy to use and create dynamic looks. You can pat it into your skin with your fingers or use a sponge or brush if you prefer.
Huffpost video producer Leah Mark is a big fan of the E.l.f. liquid blushes. “I think they are great, much easier to work with than the Rare Beauty and they are more buildable. I also like that they blend easier as well.” She added that the low price point gives her more freedom to play around and get creative.
Whether you prefer a more natural makeup look or love to pack on the drama, you’re definitely going to want to add these cuties to your beauty repertoire. The prices are unbeatable, especially when compared to other cult-fave liquid blushes. Take a look at even more glowing reviews from happy shoppers and pick one up for yourself.
Promising reviews:
“It’s an amazing rare beauty dupe and gives a ton of pigment so be careful but i love this product!” —Katie
“Best blush I’ve ever used. This blush is EXTREMELY pigmented and is comparable with the Juvias place blush but at less than half the price!” — Catherine
“Beautiful! Love these! I bought two colors to try. The rose is such a nice, neutral lighter pink. Looking forward to trying the others!” —Ohiogirl926
“Perfect Peach is such a great color for me! I’m thrilled because most blushes are too pink or red for my light, neutral, and slightly olive skin. I love how it instantly brightens my face rather than me trying ‘to make the blush work for me.’ Just one tiny dot on each side is more than enough. I blended it with a brush and a sponge. I prefer the brush then blending edges out with very damp sponge to get a natural blend. Lasts all day. Easy to take off.” — Mom to Switch kid
“This blush is amazing. A tiny bit goes such a long way. And the texture on the skin is really nice. I’ll be buying more shades asap” —Becca
“i love this product so much! it’s literally the rare beauty liquid blush but cheaper. super pigmented and so pretty. i definitely recommend.” — Tala