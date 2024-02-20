Reviewers Say This $7 Drugstore Liquid Blush Is Just Like A Luxury Favorite

“It’s an amazing rare beauty dupe and gives a ton of pigment so be careful but i love this product!” —Katie

“Best blush I’ve ever used. This blush is EXTREMELY pigmented and is comparable with the Juvias place blush but at less than half the price!” — Catherine

“Beautiful! Love these! I bought two colors to try. The rose is such a nice, neutral lighter pink. Looking forward to trying the others!” —Ohiogirl926

“Perfect Peach is such a great color for me! I’m thrilled because most blushes are too pink or red for my light, neutral, and slightly olive skin. I love how it instantly brightens my face rather than me trying ‘to make the blush work for me.’ Just one tiny dot on each side is more than enough. I blended it with a brush and a sponge. I prefer the brush then blending edges out with very damp sponge to get a natural blend. Lasts all day. Easy to take off.” — Mom to Switch kid

“This blush is amazing. A tiny bit goes such a long way. And the texture on the skin is really nice. I’ll be buying more shades asap” —Becca

“i love this product so much! it’s literally the rare beauty liquid blush but cheaper. super pigmented and so pretty. i definitely recommend.” — Tala