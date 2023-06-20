HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter is a makeup item so adored that it’s helped maintain the luxury beauty brand’s household name status. If you’re not familiar with the product, it can be described as a versatile skin booster for transforming any complexion into dewy, perfected, glow-from-within goodness — all for nearly $50 a bottle.
But now, a new (and much more affordable) sheriff is in town, and some claim that it might perform even better than its high-end competition. E.l.f. Cosmetics’ Halo Glow Liquid Filter, which seems to be formulated and used in much the same way as the Charlotte Tilbury product, costs less than $15 and currently has TikTok aflutter.
Meant to be worn alone or underneath makeup to help create a radiant base, this product is not a foundation, a primer or a highlight. Instead, it’s a little bit of all three. Its hybrid and sheer-coverage formulation uses a blend of finely milled powders to help blur fine lines and imperfections, creating that soft-focus skin look. Available in eight flexible shades, it also contains squalane and hyaluronic acid, two ingredients known to keep skin hydrated.
Unlike the luxury version, many people on TikTok claim the Halo Glow works well even on textured skin and doesn’t exaggerate the appearance of pores or make foundation look cakey when applied as a base. The finish is also loved because it’s less glittery and more radiant than its predecessor.
If the TikTok fervor isn’t enough to convince you, check out some reviews below that suggest E.l.f.’s version might just take the cake when it comes to providing a beautiful, natural and healthy-looking complexion on the cheap. Or you can grab yourself a bottle from any of the retailers above.
Promising reviews on Ulta Beauty:
“I purchased the Halo Glow shortly after it was released to see if the alleged comparison to the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter was the truth. IT WAS PAST THAT. Both known to be used as a primer or stand alone product for the essential glow, the ELF Halo Glow exceeded my expectations! I currently use this product on myself when I am on the go, and on my clients who request a glowing complexion or if their skin is a little dry and needs an extra pick me up. I have all shade and will continue to use this product over and over!!!!!” — Thebwordmakeupartist.
“So adorable and better than the Charlotte Tilbury original! I recommend putting this over the E.l.f. Power Grip [primer] and blending with fingers, then do your normal base. It will be so smooth and look like real skin. Also getting a shade 1-2 shades darker leaves you with a bronzy finish.” — Margaret.
“I absolutely love the Halo Glow liquid filter! I used to have a mini of the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, but after trying E.l.f.’s version I will never purchase that version again!” — Natalie Bon.