“I purchased the Halo Glow shortly after it was released to see if the alleged comparison to the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter was the truth. IT WAS PAST THAT. Both known to be used as a primer or stand alone product for the essential glow, the ELF Halo Glow exceeded my expectations! I currently use this product on myself when I am on the go, and on my clients who request a glowing complexion or if their skin is a little dry and needs an extra pick me up. I have all shade and will continue to use this product over and over!!!!!” — Thebwordmakeupartist.

“So adorable and better than the Charlotte Tilbury original! I recommend putting this over the E.l.f. Power Grip [primer] and blending with fingers, then do your normal base. It will be so smooth and look like real skin. Also getting a shade 1-2 shades darker leaves you with a bronzy finish.” — Margaret.

“I absolutely love the Halo Glow liquid filter! I used to have a mini of the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, but after trying E.l.f.’s version I will never purchase that version again!” — Natalie Bon.