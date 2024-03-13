“This product is amazing. I bought it at Ulta and I ran out so fast so I got one on Amazon. This is the best product it doesn’t make your lips feel super sticky or anything like that it makes your lips feel smooth and hydrated. It works like any other other highly priced nice brand or product disclaimer there is no sense and fragrance isn’t really good for your lips. I honestly think elf is one of the best products in the whole entire world.” — Kyle

“I love laneige but this brand is way cheaper and almost just as good with a way better price. It’s way smaller than laneige but a little goes a long way. I love it!” — Yvonne

“It feels just like the Laneige sleep mask! Not super sticky either, and lasts about just as long. My lips are always dry and this is super soothing” — Sarah Stieglitz

“Hands down the best! Better then Laneige lip mask. It’s so plumping and feels like a dream. And just look at the price! A++++” — Taylor

“BUY THE LIP MASK. the elf lip mask is everything laneige claims to be. It’s actually thick and will last through the night. Perfect for long roadtrips. Will repurchase.” — christine White