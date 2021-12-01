Zuck on a Truck is the Elf on the Shelf of your dystopian nightmares.

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday debuted a parody ad for a creepy toy styled after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

“Elf on the Shelf can only see so much,” the voiceover says in the comedy commercial aired on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

That’s where Zuck on a Truck, which has access to Facebook’s database, comes in: The toy “knows every website you’ve ever visited, every place you’ve ever lived, every friend you’ve ever made, every love you’ve ever lost, every schoolmate you’ve stalked.”

The parody promo shows what happens when the “yuletide algorithm” connects “all the naughty children in your neighborhood” — basically, a “decoration insurrection” reminiscent of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Watch the video here:

