Love it or hate it, one thing we can’t deny is that TikTok has opened our eyes to the world of drugstore beauty. While previously we thought high-end brands sold at Sephora and other beauty counters reigned supreme, TikTok has shown us that budget-friendly brands can work just as well as their expensive counterparts.
And one highly affordable makeup primer, coming in at just $10, has been all the rage on TikTok lately: e.l.f’s Poreless Putty Primer. The viral primer is touted as a way to erase pores and keep your foundation in place all day, with an effectiveness comparable to any high-end brand. (A reviewer below referred to it as their “holy grail” for smooth, natural-looking skin.) While it looks light pink in the clear container, it goes on clear and helps create a grippy base for your face makeup.
With a velvety texture — thanks to the addition of squalene — this sheer primer is also hydrating for folks with dry skin. So not only will it provide a poreless effect underneath your makeup, it can help your skin retain moisture throughout the day.
If you’re thinking about making the plunge but aren’t always trusting of influencers, just check out the reviews on Walmart’s website. It appears that customers agree that social media hype is real — with over 2,600 reviews, the product has retained a 4.5 out of 5-star rating.
Ahead, read testimonials from some satisfied reviewers.
“I’ve been using this for a couple of weeks and it’s been a game changer. It makes application smoother, makeup last longer, and foundation and concealer appears smoother on my skin and more natural. It works great on my eyes too; I don’t use an eyeshadow primer anymore.” — daxj
“Really pleased with my purchase. The putty both minimises pores & gives a soft glow to the skin. I like that the luminosity is there but not in a glittery, harsh, way, it’s natural enough looking to wear during the day as well as at night. I also like that it’s not at all oily.” — JaneJane
“I love the poreless putty primer, I have ordered it several times and it is my holy grail for the soft smooth look of natural skin. My pores are mostly in the cheek area and this hides the pores to give me a flawless look. I will be a forever user. Highly recommend” — Jackie66