Elie Mystal, an attorney and legal reporter for The Nation, accused a Donald Trump-appointed judge of bias and corruption Monday after she appointed a special master to review documents seized from his home by the FBI. (Watch the video below.)

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, nominated by Trump in 2020, made the move over the objections of the Justice Department, which is investigating Trump for allegedly harboring unsecured classified material at Mar-a-Lago.

“How on Earth could a judge who made it through law school think that Donald Trump can take the property of the government, the federal government, take it home and then have to have a special master decide whether they can investigate him?” Joy Reid asked Mystal on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut.”

To which Mystal replied: “Because she’s biased and corrupt. ... I’ve been saying this since he took office: When you allow Republicans to control the courts, you get nothing. Trump judges do not believe in the rule of law. They do not believe in precedent. They do not believe in facts. They do not believe in logic. They just believe in whatever’s going to help Donald Trump and they’ve proven it again and again and again. So when I say you cannot trust Trump judges I don’t know what more evidence you need for that fact.”

Mystal dismissed Trump’s claim of executive privilege. “Privilege goes to the current president,” he said. “We only have one president at a time. So it’s not Trump’s privilege to have.”

Cannon previously had said “what is the harm?” in granting Trump’s request to appoint a special master. The special master is an independent arbiter assigned to identify what might be protected by “executive privilege,” as Trump has claimed. Some experts say Trump’s request was another attempt to subvert confidence in the Justice Department. Others called the intervention “deeply problematic.”