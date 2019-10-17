POLITICS

Politicians, Celebrities Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Elijah Cummings

"Rest In Power" trended on Twitter in honor of the veteran Democratic representative, who died Thursday.

The death of Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences on social media.

Lawmakers, celebrities, journalists and other high-profile figures paid tribute to the veteran member of Congress, who died early Thursday “due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” his office said. 

The term “Rest In Power” also trended nationally on Twitter.

Democratic presidential candidates, former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile, “Star Trek” actor and activist George Takei, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, musician Questlove and others shared poignant messages online:

RELATED COVERAGE:

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Politics News Elijah Cummings Twitter Condolences Rest In Power
CONVERSATIONS