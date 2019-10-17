The death of Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences on social media.
Lawmakers, celebrities, journalists and other high-profile figures paid tribute to the veteran member of Congress, who died early Thursday “due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” his office said.
The term “Rest In Power” also trended nationally on Twitter.
Democratic presidential candidates, former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile, “Star Trek” actor and activist George Takei, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, musician Questlove and others shared poignant messages online:
We lost a giant today. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a fearless leader, a protector of democracy, and a fighter for the people of Maryland. Our world is dimmer without him in it.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 17, 2019
Our country has lost a giant.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) October 17, 2019
Congressman Elijah Cummings was a true leader in our fight for a more fair and just society. A civil rights activist, a dedicated public servant, and a powerful force for good - he left his mark on our communities.
Rest in power, my friend.
Saddened to hear of the passing of a great statesman that I truly admired, US Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland. May he rest in power. pic.twitter.com/FhmuPO7WWw— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 17, 2019
#ElijahCummings was one of the most honorable, selfless public servant who cared deeply for others. A powerful force for change. We will miss you brother. #WeAreBaltimore.— Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) October 17, 2019
Rest in power.
Today our country lost a true leader. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a friend, a passionate fighter for justice, and a powerful voice of moral conscience in our government who served his country for decades with dignity and integrity. I’m blessed to have known him. #RIPElijah— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 17, 2019
Rep. Cummings was an American hero, a beacon of hope, a profound storyteller; decent and fierce in his convictions and always fighting for the forgotten. He was an inspiration to me and to so many he served with.— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) October 17, 2019
All of Congress and our entire nation feels this loss so deeply.
Our Chairman leaves behind a beautiful and powerful legacy. I am already feeling the impact of a little less grace in the world. Deep gratitude to have spent these early months in Congress guided by his wisdom. Rest in power @RepCummings pic.twitter.com/n4ekGvhAVx— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) October 17, 2019
Deeply saddened by the passing of Chairman Elijah Cummings.— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 17, 2019
He spoke truth to power, defended the disenfranchised and represented West Baltimore with strength and dignity.
Congress has lost a Champion. Heaven has gained an Angel of Justice. May he forever #RestInPower. pic.twitter.com/3pg555ijFG
We are struck this morning to hear the news about the passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings. His death is a tragedy not just for the city of Baltimore, but for our entire nation, and for all of those who fight for justice.https://t.co/2syNdZD3if— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 17, 2019
The son of sharecroppers, Elijah Cummings used his powerful voice to lift up those who often felt powerless. He will be missed and remembered as a tireless advocate for the poor and all who demand an honest, ethical, and fair government.— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) October 17, 2019
Elijah was a good man, a great leader, and a dear friend. We worked closely together in Congress and I was honored that he married Mika and me.— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 17, 2019
Elijah was a member of our family whom we loved.
May God bless his own family now in these troubled times. https://t.co/2sJk1jnRHQ
We lost one of our best. A son of sharecroppers, who went on to represent one of our greatest cities; a fighter for justice, who always led with love—Rep. Elijah Cummings was everything right about America. He is already missed, but his legacy will be with us forever.— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 17, 2019
Elijah Cummings was a friend, a mentor, and a leader with steadfast moral clarity. I am heartbroken.@RepCummings served this nation until his very last day — I’ve been honored to learn from him as his Vice Chair. My thoughts are with his family.— Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 17, 2019
Our country has lost a great.
Elijah Cummings was my Chairman and my friend, and when he spoke — with his moral clarity and conviction — the world listened.— Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) October 17, 2019
Elijah Cummings was the rarest of politicians- he was a man of substance and of grace; fierce in his determination to protect those without a voice and implacable in his search for the truth. Our nation has lost a truly great public servant. https://t.co/nyTHTYKZpj— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) October 17, 2019
My deepest condolences for Rep. Elijah Cummings’ family, friends, and community as they mourn his passing.— Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) October 17, 2019
He was an honorable man with a deep commitment to our nation and an inspiration too many of us as he fought for what’s right.
May he Rest In Power.https://t.co/4jB76PjDTP
We’ve lost a leader like no other. Elijah Cummings was a lion when standing up for his beloved Baltimore & rights & truth. But he was also so kind, including to brand new senators like me a decade ago. His advice was as true as his love for his country. 💔 https://t.co/T5pLt24Jjv— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 17, 2019
Very sad news this morning. My heart goes out to the Cummings family during this difficult time. Elijah Cummings dedicated his life to service and will truly be missed. https://t.co/J4ZOZ8f2lu— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 17, 2019
Our heartfelt prayers go out to the family of Rep. Cummings, who generously shared his God-given gifts and talents w/the people of his beloved city, state and nation for so many years.We give thanks for his dedicated service and pray for the repose of his soul.#FaithinBaltimore— ArchdioceseBaltimore (@archbalt) October 17, 2019
What would Elijah want us to say about him today? As my heart and soul grieves, I believe he would want us to think about the life we live and the service we give, because it matters. I believe he would encourage us to be a light in a dark world. pic.twitter.com/nLZBjGM0uV— Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) October 17, 2019
He dedicated his life to righting wrong, helping the most vulnerable, and with courage and passion, fighting the good fight. To my first committee chairman, thank you Rep. Cummings for a life well lived. pic.twitter.com/QDpMLsCQaR— Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) October 17, 2019
A champion for the poor and downtrodden, Rep. Elijah Cummings has departed. He strove through decades of service to bring justice and dignity to greater numbers in this world. We honor his life and his work, and pledge to continue his fight. Rest now, great soul. pic.twitter.com/r4IThSvk8L— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 17, 2019
1/2 When our nation can ill-afford to lose such a kind, principled leader one of my dearest friends and mentors has left us. My heart is broken, as I weep personally and for his family and community. Elijah Cummings’ unmatched integrity and leadership leaves a remarkable legacy.— Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) October 17, 2019
2/2 But I know Chairman Cummings' struggle for justice and freedom lives on, as so many – like me – stand on his shoulders to carry on his courageous fight. May his memory be for a blessing.— Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) October 17, 2019
Elijah Cummings refused to be told what he could become or where his dreams might end. He refused to accept injustice in his community or inequality in his country. His towering presence will be missed but his legacy will live on with us all. https://t.co/HOVLcwjATh— Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) October 17, 2019
What a terrible loss for this country. Elijah Cummings was a great American. I am sad to read about our loss this morning. It is heartbreaking. This public servant fought for democracy until the very end. My heart goes out to his family, staff, friends and admirers. https://t.co/0r3Tx85xsC— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 17, 2019
Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings.— Justin Fairfax (@LGJustinFairfax) October 17, 2019
A great man who ran his course and kept the faith.
He served the people with love and tenacity, and I believe his heavenly reward will reflect that service. Godspeed, Congressman. #SpiritualWealth #RIP https://t.co/QqpGhUyeDy
This is a terrible tragedy. Elijah is one of the most honest, thoughtful, decent people I ever met in politics. His moral compass was unfailing throughout his life in and out of politics. My deepest thanks to Elijah’s family for lending him to our country for all these years https://t.co/PAApAllskL— Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) October 17, 2019
Very sad to learn of the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings this morning. @RepCummings chaired the powerful House Oversight Committee. His booming voice rings in my ears, from when he demanded decency from the head of Homeland Security, for the treatment of children at our border. https://t.co/qZqK1rvKBR— Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) October 17, 2019
Mourning Rep. Elijah Cummings, my hero. I named my son after him because I want Eli to grow up to be a tireless fighter with a big heart and love and compassion for all. In @RepCummings’s honor, may we lives loves of purpose. Strive not only for common ground, but higher ground.— Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) October 17, 2019
Rest In Peace, Elijah Cummings. His passing would be a huge loss to his family, his district and his country under any circumstances. But this particular moment puts his absence into even sharper relief.— jelani cobb (@jelani9) October 17, 2019
Tremendously saddened to learn of the passing of Elijah Cummings. This is a loss for Baltimore, Congress, and the country.— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 17, 2019
My heart is saddened at the loss of a colleague and friend. Elijah cared deeply about public service and the importance of “representing your people”. Rest In Peace good and faithful servant. https://t.co/T7JfnyZnXY— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) October 17, 2019
A devastating loss for our country.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 17, 2019
Chairman Cummings was a giant: a universally respected leader who brought profound insight, commitment, and moral fortitude to Congress.
His guidance and vision was an enormous gift. I will forever cherish his example. May he rest in power. https://t.co/D0RsKsM5fh
Just hearing about the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings and my heart is broken. Just broken. I had the honor and privilege of serving with this strong man in Congress.— Mia Love (@MiaBLove) October 17, 2019
I had the honor of sharing my faith with him and facilitating his genealogy work with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.— Mia Love (@MiaBLove) October 17, 2019
I watched him defend Mark Meadows publicly and show how politics did not and would not define his narrative. I will miss him so greatly. Rest well, my friend.— Mia Love (@MiaBLove) October 17, 2019
Rest in Power, Rep. Elijah Cummings, The Prince of Baltimore.— Wajahat "Tough Guy" Ali (@WajahatAli) October 17, 2019
I am so saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings. A true giant and champion for democracy. He was a fighter and patriot who loved this country and left a lasting legacy in American history. Sending love and prayers to his entire family, friends and staff. pic.twitter.com/mF9lesX38W— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 17, 2019
What a loss for our country. We need this great man and his wisdom and leadership more than ever right now. He was taken way too early. May his memory be a blessing. Love this man. RIP Elijah Cummings. 💔💔💔— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) October 17, 2019
Congressman Elijah Cummings was a champion for the city of Baltimore and the Enoch Pratt Free Library. His integrity was unmatched and his passion for public service was inspirational. He will be incredibly missed. pic.twitter.com/k5fm3gBW3x— Pratt Library (@prattlibrary) October 17, 2019
All of us at the House Agriculture Committee extend our warmest condolences to Chairman Cummings’ family and loved ones. He will be greatly missed.— House Agriculture Committee (@HouseAgDems) October 17, 2019
I’m so very saddened and heartbroken about the news of the passing of my dear friend and fellow Member of Congress Elijah Cummings.— David Scott (@repdavidscott) October 17, 2019
He provided great leadership and service for the people of Baltimore and our nation. My prayers are with his wife and his family.
I am deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Rep. Elijah Cummings. He was not only a friend, but a mentor to me throughout my time in Congress. Rep. Cummings was one of those people who radiated kindness to everyone around him. https://t.co/Ro4qBYRXY3— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) October 17, 2019
Congressman @RepCummings was a true servant and an inspiration to many. I am sadden by the news of his passing this morning. The Cummings family, friends and the State of Maryland will be in my prayers. “My life is based on pain, passion, and purpose.” - Elijah Cummings pic.twitter.com/SahZf4NBFE— Rep. Jeramey Anderson (@jerameyanderson) October 17, 2019
@RepCummings will be so deeply missed. His example of courage, leadership and truth telling inspires us all. Rest in power. https://t.co/5Qj6CzZ0I2— March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) October 17, 2019
Rest in Power Congress Member Elijah Cummings. You were the change you wished to see in the world, a trail blazer and thoughtful leader.— People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) October 17, 2019
He was truly a good and faithful servant. May he rest in Power. https://t.co/O2dZbwzMbW— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 17, 2019
So sorry to wake up to this very sad news. RIP Elijah Cummings, a tireless fighter and decent human being. I was very proud to have him as my congressman. pic.twitter.com/dZjGCVhjKb— David Hobby (@strobist) October 17, 2019
Re-upping this in honor of the great Rep. Elijah Cummings. I’ll remember his moral clarity and sense of Constitutional duty: “This is our watch.” https://t.co/AP2BIzTSD4— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) October 17, 2019
Omg.... Rest In Power Rep Elijah Cummings. A true patriot. We need more people in Congress & in the world like him. Ugh— Val Santos (@ValSantosOnAir) October 17, 2019
Incredibly sad news. @RepCummings was an icon for justice and peace. He was a voice for voiceless and warrior for his city & community.— Coalition to Stop Gun Violence (@CSGV) October 17, 2019
He will be dearly missed in Baltimore, on Capitol Hill, and the entire nation.
Rest in Power #elijacummings https://t.co/kOMdeZkGLp
This photo has been in my office for more than a decade. Elijah Cummings was an inspiration to all who met him. He was the heart of Team Maryland. Rest in power, sir. pic.twitter.com/AylO10UPcb— Melissa Schwartz (@MSchwartz3) October 17, 2019
Chairman Cummings was a beacon of light in Congress, illuminating the path with his character and devotion to his beloved community of Baltimore. His booming voice of reason will be sorely missed, but his presence will be long felt, especially at this time of National need. https://t.co/3yWt2UejRZ— Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) October 17, 2019
Deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague Elijah Cummings. He was a giant, revered by all. He taught me much when I served on Oversight my freshman year. My prayers are with Maya & Elijah's family.— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 17, 2019
And to the extent Heaven needs any oversight, I know Elijah will be there. pic.twitter.com/mnaXXCTvqX
Congressman Elijah Cummings was elected and re-elected with nearly 70 percent of the vote or better in all his time in Congress. 22 years. That’s rare, and it shows how much his district loved him and knew he fought for them.— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) October 17, 2019
He was a giant of public service.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Do you have information you want to share with HuffPost? Here’s how.