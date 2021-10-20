Elijah McClain's Family Reaches Settlement In Police Killing

“I’m just different. I’m just different, that’s all,” McClain could be heard saying on a police body-worn camera. “That’s all I was doing. I’m so sorry. I have no gun. I don’t do that stuff. I don’t do any fighting. Why were you attacking me? I don’t do guns. I don’t even kill flies. I don’t eat meat.”

Aurora paramedics who arrived on the scene then injected McClain with 500 milligrams of ketamine, an emergency anesthetic. On the way to a hospital, McClain suffered two heart attacks and was taken off life support six days later.

McClain’s killing set off a series of protests, and four Aurora officers not involved in the killing lost their jobs after reenacting a photo making fun of McClain’s death. Last month, Colorado’s attorney general announced charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide against three officers and two paramedics involved in McClain’s killing.

A year after McClain’s death, the Aurora City Council banned police from using chokeholds.