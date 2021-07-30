If you’re going to criticize socialism, it helps to know what socialism is.
But that doesn’t seem to be the case for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who, despite graduating from Harvard in 2006 with a degree in government, has no clue about socialism.
The evidence comes in the form of a tweet she posted Friday in response to the 56th anniversary of the day President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a measure creating Medicare and Medicaid:
Although Stefanik clearly wanted her tweet to own those dang liberals, there was a big problem: Medicare and Medicaid (as well as Social Security) ― which Stefanik supports ― are all government programs that fit the basic definition of socialism.
So Stefanik either failed that essay question back at Harvard or simply ignored facts in order to own those dang liberals.
HuffPost reached out to the congresswoman’s office, but no one immediately responded.
However, many Twitter users were happy to school Stefanik on her apparent lack of knowledge of what socialism is and isn’t.
Stefanik was also dragged by conservatives for the clueless tweet.
But Stefanik’s tweet did get support from an unlikely source: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who offered advice on the best way to “own the socialists.”