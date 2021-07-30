If you’re going to criticize socialism, it helps to know what socialism is.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who, despite graduating from Harvard in 2006 with a degree in government, has no clue about socialism.

The evidence comes in the form of a tweet she posted Friday in response to the 56th anniversary of the day President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a measure creating Medicare and Medicaid:

Today’s Anniversary of Medicare & Medicaid reminds us to reflect on the critical role these programs have played to protect the healthcare of millions of families. To safeguard our future, we must reject Socialist healthcare schemes. https://t.co/mOdUuX7THT — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 30, 2021

Although Stefanik clearly wanted her tweet to own those dang liberals, there was a big problem: Medicare and Medicaid (as well as Social Security) ― which Stefanik supports ― are all government programs that fit the basic definition of socialism.

So Stefanik either failed that essay question back at Harvard or simply ignored facts in order to own those dang liberals.

HuffPost reached out to the congresswoman’s office, but no one immediately responded.

However, many Twitter users were happy to school Stefanik on her apparent lack of knowledge of what socialism is and isn’t.

Um, who wants to tell this Harvard grad that Medicare/Medicaid are socialized health insurance programs? https://t.co/B3nzqv2jvE — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) July 30, 2021

Elise Stefanik is as dumb as you thought. https://t.co/lBpFpDxZmL — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 30, 2021

Who’s going to tell her? pic.twitter.com/tk4qanSTFs — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 30, 2021

To protect free government-run healthcare programs, we must...reject free government-run healthcare programs! Great argument! https://t.co/UXKWuNC77t — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 30, 2021

Socialism is a scare word they've hurled at every advance the people have made. Socialism is what they called public power, social security, deposit insurance, and independent labor organizations. Socialism is their name for anything that helps all people.



—Harry Truman, 1952 https://t.co/EbA6P28bmA — Robert Reich (@RBReich) July 30, 2021

Stefanik was also dragged by conservatives for the clueless tweet.

WTF IS THIS?! We must "reject socialist healthcare schemes" to protect *check notes* a government-run healthcare program beloved by socialists? When did Elise Stefanik get so fucking stupid? https://t.co/Eguw0bGP2h — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 30, 2021

This is what happens when you opt-in to the identity crisis the Trump Republicans have forced on themselves. https://t.co/Kv506v3gdE pic.twitter.com/bZqQXJlROV — Mark Sanford (@MarkSanford) July 30, 2021

But Stefanik’s tweet did get support from an unlikely source: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who offered advice on the best way to “own the socialists.”

Totally agree.



In fact, to further protect Medicare from socialism, let’s strengthen it to include dental, vision, hearing, & mental healthcare and then allow all Americans to enjoy its benefits.



Trust me, Medicare for All is the #1 thing you can do to own the socialists. https://t.co/iqmPDV3Cy6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 30, 2021