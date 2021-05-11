GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik Dragged Over 'Cringeworthy' Boast About Trump Support

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) drew scorn on Twitter Monday after she boasted about ex-President Donald Trump’s endorsement for her to become the next House Republican Conference chair.
Stefanik wrote she was “honored to earn the support” from Trump, whose acolytes are seeking to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from the House GOP leadership position for her opposition to Trump’s election conspiracies.
Critics accused Stefanik — who openly backed Trump’s election lies, leading to her removal from the Harvard Institute of Politics senior advisory committee — of selling her soul.
They also asked her to define the term “honor.”
“Beyond embarrassing. Actually cringe-worthy,” said another.
