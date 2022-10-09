Rep. Elissa Slotkin Says Democratic Party Needs ‘New Blood’

Rep. Elissa Slotkin said on Sunday that she would support President Joe Biden should he become the Democratic nominee in 2024, but the party is in desperate need of new, younger leaders.

Speaking to Kristen Welker on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the 46-year-old Michigan Democrat stressed that the party needs “new blood” in both chambers of Congress as well as in the White House.

“He’s the sitting president. If he decides to run again, I’m going to support him. The party’s going to support him,” she said of Biden. “That’s, you know, that has a long history in our country. But I have been very vocal, including with my own leadership in the House, that we need a new generation, we need new blood, period, across the Democratic Party in the House, the Senate and the White House. I think that the country has been saying that.”

WATCH: When asked whether she'd support Biden in 2024, @RepSlotkin (D-Mich.) brings up the need for "new blood" in the Democratic Party.



"If the sitting president decides to run, we are going to support him. ... But I think we need new leaders." pic.twitter.com/ODtPkLbA7e — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 9, 2022

With an average age of 82, House Democratic leaders — Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (Md.) and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (S.C.) — have led the party in the chamber since 2007. The leadership’s lack of a clear handover plan has created tension within the party, as some potential successors have left the House and some party members have expressed that current leaders are growing more out of touch with Americans’ needs.

“I’m one of a handful of members of Congress who hasn’t voted for Nancy Pelosi as speaker. And I’ve said, I think we need new leaders. I would love to see some Midwestern leaders in there, right? That’s been important to me, is to reflect the middle of the country. We’re here too,” Slotkin said. “But I do think new blood is a good thing — but if the sitting president of the United States decides to run, we’re going to support him.”

Biden told the Rev. Al Sharpton last month that he plans to run for reelection in 2024, NBC News reported last week. The 79-year-old reportedly confirmed the news while posing for a photograph at the White House with the civil rights activist and MSNBC host.