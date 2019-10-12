Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday became the first person in history to run a 26.2-mile marathon in less than 2 hours.
The 34-year-old from Kenya clocked in with an astonishing 1:59:40 at the “INEOS 1:59 Challenge” event in Vienna, Austria.
“I’m feeling good,” Kipchoge said after the run. “I’m the first man, I want to inspire many people that no human is limited.”
But Kipchoge’s stunning time won’t go down in the world record books because he was only accompanied by a rotating group of pacesetters on the course that was specifically created for his attempt, reported The New York Times.
Kipchoge still holds the official record, however, with his 2:01:39 run in the 2018 Berlin Marathon. As Kipchoge crossed the finish line, the crowds erupted ― both in the Austrian capital and on Twitter, where many fans admitted to shedding tears at the history-making moment: