Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday became the first person in history to run a 26.2-mile marathon in less than 2 hours.

The 34-year-old from Kenya clocked in with an astonishing 1:59:40 at the “INEOS 1:59 Challenge” event in Vienna, Austria.

“I’m feeling good,” Kipchoge said after the run. “I’m the first man, I want to inspire many people that no human is limited.”

But Kipchoge’s stunning time won’t go down in the world record books because he was only accompanied by a rotating group of pacesetters on the course that was specifically created for his attempt, reported The New York Times.

🇬🇧 1954 Roger Bannister breaks the 4-minute mile



🇺🇸 1969 Neil Armstrong walks on the moon



🇯🇲 2009 @UsainBolt runs 100m in 09.58



🇰🇪 2019 @EliudKipchoge runs a sub two-hour marathon#INEOS159 #NoHumanIsLimited pic.twitter.com/HMXnxRohE3 — INEOS 1:59 Challenge (@INEOS159) October 12, 2019

Kipchoge still holds the official record, however, with his 2:01:39 run in the 2018 Berlin Marathon. As Kipchoge crossed the finish line, the crowds erupted ― both in the Austrian capital and on Twitter, where many fans admitted to shedding tears at the history-making moment:

Genuinely shedding a tear at the incredible Eliud Kipchoge footage. The sheer joy on everyone’s faces. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 12, 2019

For me, this is the most impressive sporting achievement in history. Absolutely moved to tears to be able to witness this in my lifetime. A sub-2hour marathon. To get perspective, go and try to run at 21kph for 300meters....

Incredible @EliudKipchoge & everyone behind @INEOS159 pic.twitter.com/fW9ZJVZNzg — Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) October 12, 2019

HE. HAS. DONE. IT.@EliudKipchoge is the first human to run a marathon in less than two hours!



His official time of 1:59:40 is now immortal.#INEOS159 #NoHumanIsLimited pic.twitter.com/wD6clIzHM0 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 12, 2019

HISTORY!!!! Eliud Kipchoge has DONE IT!!! Real tears!! — Philip Mwaniki (@Mwanikih) October 12, 2019

Holy shit the 2 hour marathon barrier is gone!! Tears in my eyes honestly. Eliud Kipchoge is the man!! — Jácķ (@JackWJB94) October 12, 2019

Tears!!! What an achievement. Eliud Kipchoge of #Kenya becomes first man to run a full marathon in under two hours. Incredible feat. — Matina Stevis-Gridneff (@MatinaStevis) October 12, 2019

Drop Everything!!



KING KIPCHOGE ELIUD KIPCHOGE#INEOS159 — Sheila Nduhukire 🇺🇬 (@Snduhukire) October 12, 2019

Congratulations @EliudKipchoge!

At a young age you’ve made history by setting an incredible world record of 1.59.40 proving that #NoHumanIsLimited.



We had no doubt in your abilities. You have made us so proud. Keep soaring. 🇰🇪 #INEOS159 #Eliud159 #AskKirubi



📸 - @INEOS159 pic.twitter.com/yJ1MFc8Hqk — Chris Kirubi (@CKirubi) October 12, 2019

DID I JUST SHED TEARS BECAUSE KIPCHOGE WON😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭. PROUDLY KENYAN. — tatyana (@tatty_annah) October 12, 2019

How is not completely mullered? Incredible stuff #Kipchoge — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 12, 2019

I AM CRYING IN MY BEDROOM. Eliud Kipchoge just broke 2 hours for the marathon!!!



This is absolutely unreal. — Connor Weaver (@connorweaves) October 12, 2019

Eliud Kipchoge has brought me to tears!!! Congratulations 🎉🎊🍾 he really is special — Anne Mwaura (@ItsAnneMwaura) October 12, 2019

First man to run a FULL MARATHON in UNDER 2 HOURS!



The way he ran the last 1km had tears rolling down my cheeks. What a day for sports. What a day for mankind.



Eliud Kipchoge, I no longer have any superlatives for you. Thank you. https://t.co/JiK4q7rp6W — Keesh Sundaresan (@KeeshSundaresan) October 12, 2019

🇰🇪 I N C R E D I B L E 🇰🇪



0️⃣1️⃣:5️⃣9️⃣:4️⃣0️⃣



Forza @EliudKipchoge 👋pic.twitter.com/vUDH50Wegg — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 12, 2019