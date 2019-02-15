Eliza Dushku Expecting First Child With Husband Peter Palandjian

“Buffy The Vampire Slayer” alum Eliza Dushku is expecting her first child with husband Peter Palandjian.

The actress revealed she’s “very excited” about the upcoming addition to her family at a screening of her new film “Mapplethorpe” about the groundbreaking American photographer in New York City on Thursday.

“I’ve been really excited about what I’m doing with my life these days,” Dushku told Us Weekly. “We just got married in August. It’s a special year for us.”

The “Bring It On” star, 38, wed the real estate mogul and former professional tennis player, 54, in her hometown of Boston in August 2018 a year after announcing their engagement with a sweet snap on Instagram.

Palandjian is already a father to four children from a previous relationship.

While Dushku has appeared steadily in film and TV roles since she was a child, the actress has taken time away from Hollywood as of late to fulfill her lifelong dream of attending college. She’s now in her final year at Suffolk University where she is reportedly pursuing a sociology degree.

“I’ve been living in Boston. I’m about to be a senior in college. I’m studying holistic healing and addiction and trauma. And I’m newly married and I’m just so excited about this next chapter in my life,” she told Us Weekly. “You know, I’ve been acting since I was 9 years old and I’m sort of finding these new things that I’m really excited about. It’s been a big year but a great year.”

The actress, who celebrated her 10-year sober anniversary in 2018, has been a fierce advocate for addiction prevention ever since revealing her own secret battle with drugs and alcohol in a heartbreaking speech at the New Hampshire Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness.

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images Michael Weatherly and Eliza Dushku on "Bull."

Dushku’s most recent recurring TV gig was on the CBS drama “Bull,” but she was abruptly written out of the series after claiming co-star Michael Weatherly made multiple sexually inappropriate comments about her in front of cast and crew members.

CBS later secretly reached a $9.5 million settlement with Dushku to ensure her silence about the alleged sexual harassment, which was disclosed in a New York Times report in December.