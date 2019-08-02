Eliza Dushku Welcomes First Child With Husband Peter Palandjian

As the saying goes, into every generation a slayer is born and now a slayer ― or at least a former one ― is welcoming a bundle of joy all her own.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum Eliza Dushku gave birth to her first child with husband Peter Palandjian on Saturday night in her hometown of Boston, Mass., she announced on Thursday.

The actress welcomed a baby boy named Phillip Bourne Dushku Palandjian, who will apparently go by “Bourne,” sharing the news of his arrival on Instagram with an adorable “Lion King”-themed photoshoot.

“Our BABY = #Bourne. Can you feel the love, Philip ‘Bourne’ !?” she wrote alongside a photo with Palandjian raising the newborn up to the sky, referencing the classic scene from the movie.

In a separate and emoji-laden post, Dushku wrote that she’s already “madly in love” with her son.

“We are just so grateful and overjoyed rn” she wrote. “Thank you all for sharing this exciting journey with us. Here’s to what’s to come. My emoji game has increased exponentially since this ball of love burst into the world & now they just shoot out of my child-loving heart.”

Dushku, 38, wed the 54-year-old real estate mogul and former professional tennis player, who has four children from a previous marriage, back in August 2018. It was a year after they announced their engagement with a sweet snap on Instagram.

The “Bring It On” star revealed she was pregnant at a screening of her new film “Mapplethorpe” in February, adding that she was “very excited” to become a mother.

“I’m newly married and I’m just so excited about this next chapter in my life,” she said at the time. “You know, I’ve been acting since I was 9 years old and I’m sort of finding these new things that I’m really excited about. It’s been a big year but a great year.” Since then, she’s been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans, posting photos along the way of her baby shower and other major milestones.