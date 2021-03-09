Elizabeth Banks Slated To Direct A Thriller Called 'Cocaine Bear'

Elizabeth Banks will reportedly direct a thriller based on a true story about a 175-pound bear who ate a whole lot of cocaine.

The name of the movie, naturally, is “Cocaine Bear.”

The Hollywood Reporter, which noted that the flick will be “bear-centric,” reported that the “exact plot details” are “being kept under wraps.”

The real-life events that inspired “Cocaine Bear” took place in 1985, after drug smuggler Andrew Thornton II died parachuting from a plane in Tennessee. Prior to his death, Thornton’s plane had been dropping bags of cocaine along its flight path. Apparently, a black bear came upon one of these bags and unfortunately ate a lethal dose. The discovery of the dead bear in Georgia, “among 40 opened plastic containers with traces of cocaine,” made the New York Times.

Getty Images While the exact details of Elizabeth Banks' “Cocaine Bear” film are being kept under wraps, it's apparently based on the true story of a bear (not the one pictured) who died after consuming cocaine dropped from a plane.

In 2015, the blog Kentucky for Kentucky (Thornton, the drug smuggler, was a Kentuckian) tracked down the retired medical examiner who had performed the necropsy on the bear and confirmed that excessive cocaine appeared to be the cause of the creature’s demise.

“Its stomach was literally packed to the brim with cocaine,” the examiner said. “There isn’t a mammal on the planet that could survive that. Cerebral hemorrhaging, respiratory failure, hyperthermia, renal failure, heart failure, stroke. You name it, that bear had it.”

The bear’s body was taxidermied, and while it’s had multiple homes over the years, ultimately wound up at the Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington. There, the bear wears a sign with the name “Pablo EskoBear.”