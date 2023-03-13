What's Hot

Elizabeth Banks Nearly Face-Plants On Oscars Stage, Has Flawless Recovery

The "Cocaine Bear" director managed to avoid an Oscars disaster in the best way possible.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Actor/filmmaker Elizabeth Banks tripped as she walked onto the Oscars stage on Sunday night to present the award for visual effects ― but she had a pretty sound recovery.

First, she managed to regain her balance without actually falling despite a dress trailing several feet behind her, then comically tiptoed to the mic.

And second, she delivered a solid line once she safely reached her destination.

“He tripped me!” she said, referring to someone in a bear costume following her on stage, representing the lead character in her new film “Cocaine Bear.”

The cheap-looking bear costume was a far cry from the VFX-generated ursine terror in her movie.

But that was the point.

“Without visual effects, this is what the bear would look like,” she said as the costumed bear goofed around next to her:

“Visual effects can enhance any story and are an incredible tool for filmmakers like me, and without visual effects ‘Cocaine Bear’ would’ve been some actor in a bear suit probably on cocaine,” Banks cracked.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” took home the trophy.

Banks maintained her sense of humor about the incident on social media, tweeting:

“Cocaine Bear,” which Deadline says cost roughly $30 million, has so far earned more than $65 million at the box office, making it one of 2023′s most unexpected success stories so far.

