Elizabeth Chambers Addresses The Armie Hammer Of It All After 2 Years Of Silence

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers pictured together in 2019.

Elizabeth Chambers, the estranged wife of Armie Hammer, said the former couple are in a “really great place” after multiple women accused the actor of sexual abuse.

The television host, who split with the “Call Me By Your Name” star in July 2020 following a decade of marriage, broke her silence nearly two years after various controversies began swirling around the father of her two children, 7-year-old Harper and 5-year-old Ford.

“Our divorce is not finalized. But we are in a really great place. We talk all the time. We’re committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids,” she told E! News in an exclusive interview published Wednesday. “Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there’s nothing we won’t do.”

Hammer’s career went into a tailspin after multiple women said they received disturbing text messages from the actor, sharing screenshots that detailed violent sexual fantasies related to rape and cannibalism. The disgraced star has since been accused of rape by a woman with whom he had been in a relationship. Hammer has vehemently denied the abuse claims and sought treatment for drug, alcohol and sex issues.

Chambers, who now lives in the Cayman Islands and has moved on to a new “committed relationship” with wellness therapist Ricardas Kazinec, said the “oxygen mask theory” helped her process recent events.

“You can’t really take care of someone until you are taken care of,” she said, referencing airlines’ emergency instructions to “Secure your own mask before helping others.” Chambers also shared that Hammer has prioritized his own “healing” during this time.

“I’m here to support that process. It’s going to make him the best father, the best person he can be. ... All that matters is that he is the best dad for our children,“ she continued. “Obviously he processes everything else that he’s dealing with personally—and that’s his own journey now.”

The allegations against the “Social Network” star and his sordid family history are at the center of the new docuseries “House of Hammer,” which premiered earlier this month and looks at the “the dark, twisted legacy” of his father, Michael, as well as grandfather Julian and great-grandfather Armand.

Chambers revealed that she declined to appear in the series but has seen it, saying the show was “obviously heartbreaking on so many levels” and “very painful” to watch.

“The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal,” she said.

“I consider myself a feminist and stand in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort,” she clarified. “I’m not being here, like, ‘My life is amazing,’ because it’s been hell for a long time.”

Hammer himself has yet to publicly comment on the docuseries, but an Entertainment Tonight source said the actor was “trying to prepare himself as much as he can” for whatever revelations it would reveal.