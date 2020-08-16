Elizabeth Debicki To Play Princess Diana In Final 2 Seasons Of 'The Crown'

“As we started to discuss the storylines for [Season 5], it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Morgan said in a statement. “To be clear, [Season 6] will not bring us any closer to present day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

Debicki has also appeared in projects such as “Macbeth,” “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.,” “Everest,” “The Night Manager,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and the upcoming and much-delayed “Tenet” from director Christopher Nolan.

She’s the latest star to take her shot at playing the beloved late royal, as it was announced earlier this year that Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in the upcoming film “Spencer,” which will reportedly focus on her tumultuous marriage to Prince Charles.