The show’s chief investigative correspondent Lisa Guerrero managed to track down a cheerful-looking Holmes. The former CEO was walking her husky, Balto, whom she once claimed was actually a wolf.

The show says Holmes was easy to spot after bystanders overheard her speak in her trademark deep voice.

“As soon as she opened her mouth, I was like, ‘Bingo, that is her,’” one woman in a local park told the show.

“Do you think you owe your investors an apology, Elizabeth?” Guerrero continued. “Do you have any comment at all to the investors that say they lost millions of dollars because of you?”

Again, crickets.

Holmes and Theranos company president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani are accused of orchestrating two separate multimillion-dollar schemes, one aimed at defrauding investors, and the other targeting doctors and patients.