Elizabeth Hurley’s son, Damian Hurley, is back in the headlines yet again ― this time for paying homage to one of his mother’s most iconic looks.

The 17-year-old model showed up to the Pat McGrath Labs product launch event in London on Thursday in a black Versace suit with gold safety pins, a look similar to the jaw-dropping Versace dress that helped catapult his mother to fame in the ’90s.

Damian paired the suit-no-shirt look with glossy black loafers sporting a gold emblem and a perfectly coiffed hairdo.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Damian Hurley launches the new Pat McGrath Labs product range, "Sublime Perfection: The System," at Selfridges on July 25 in London.

Getty Images Twins!

His mother wore the similar dress to the premiere of “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” which starred her then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant (who is actually Damian’s godfather).

She’s said before that she had no idea the risqué dress would thrust her into the global spotlight and later lead to major beauty and style campaigns.

“I was so unprepared for what happened that night,” Elizabeth Hurley said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year. “I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion.”

Dave Benett via Getty Images Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant arrive at the post-premiere party of "Four Weddings and a Funeral" in London on May 11, 1994.

Thanks to a kind PR agency that offered to lend something, the model and actress said, she picked up the gown after they “literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag.”

“I took it home and did my own hair and makeup, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn’t even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat. It was all very unglamorous compared to how things get done these days,” she added.

These days, Damian is dipping his toe into the modeling world, just like his famous mom. The teenager recently starred in one of McGrath’s makeup ads, looking exactly like his mother.

RELATED COVERAGE Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian Looks Just Like Her In New Makeup Ad