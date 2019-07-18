Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian Looks Just Like Her In New Makeup Ad

Elizabeth Hurley’s son, Damian Hurley, is making waves for his appearance in a new Pat McGrath Labs makeup ad, thanks to his likeness to his famous model mom.

The 17-year-old ― and his perfectly coiffed hair ― is part of the new campaign for McGrath’s Sublime Perfection the System product launch for primer, foundation and powder.

He posted a still from the campaign, shot by Steven Meisel, writing on his Instagram that he was “So excited to show you guys something secret I’ve been working on with the divine @PatMcGrathReal.”

It’s apparent he’s close with his mother, as the two often appear together on his Instagram. The teenager is estranged from his father, businessman Steve Bing.

This isn’t Damian’s first experience with the spotlight, as he’s previously starred alongside his mother in the E! show “The Royals,” where he played the spoiled Prince Hansel.

Elizabeth spoke about what it was like to work alongside her son in an interview with E! News in 2016.

“He was always there ― he was assisting, he was running lines with actors and everybody always said, ‘You’ll be in it one day, Damian.’ And then suddenly it came that they’d written this part,” she told the outlet. “It was just fabulous for him to have this time to step up.”