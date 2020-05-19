Elizabeth Hurley Rocking Her Iconic ’90s Versace Dress In Lockdown Is A Must-See

Elizabeth Hurley just threw on the shiny purple gown she wore to an awards show in 1999, and it looks like five minutes have passed, not 21 years.

The 54-year-old shared an image of herself lounging in the iridescent cowl-neck Versace dress she previously wore in 1999 to the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards.

“Just hanging at home watching tv for @harpersbazaarus in a @versace dress I wore 21 years ago to the #cfdaawards #lockdown #nineweekstomorrow#TurnUpNotIn,” she wrote in the caption.