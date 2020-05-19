Elizabeth Hurley Rocking Her Iconic ’90s Versace Dress In Lockdown Is A Must-See

Elizabeth Hurley just threw on the shiny purple gown she wore to an awards show in 1999, and it looks like five minutes have passed, not 21 years.
The 54-year-old shared an image of herself lounging in the iridescent cowl-neck Versace dress she previously wore in 1999 to the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards.
“Just hanging at home watching tv for @harpersbazaarus in a @versace dress I wore 21 years ago to the #cfdaawards #lockdown #nineweekstomorrow#TurnUpNotIn,” she wrote in the caption.
When Hurley wore the gown the first time, it was accompanied by a wavy layered hairstyle and a sparkly bag.
This time, she accessorized it with a luxe blanket and ... a remote control.
In response to the throwback, Hurley’s 18-year-old son with businessman Steve Bing, Damien, praised his mom with some star-eyes emoji.
Throughout her time in lockdown, Hurley has been posting a number of throwbacks on Instagram.
Last week, she shared a photograph of herself from an issue of Vogue Spain and even a TV advertisement she’d done for Magnum ice cream bars.
Liz may be stuck inside, but she’s still providing us with plenty of entertainment.