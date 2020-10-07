Ex-Trump DHS Official: Biden's Gettysburg Speech 'Perfectly Encapsulates What We Need’

Elizabeth Neumann, who until April was a high-ranking official in the Department of Homeland Security, on Tuesday offered a ringing endorsement of Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s address in Gettysburg.

In an appearance on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Neumann praised the former vice president for his speech at the Civil War battlefield in which he declared: “We can end this era of division. We can end the hate and the fear. We can be what we are at our best: The United States of America.”

Neumann, who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, revealed in a video released by the Republican Voters Against Trump group in August that she’d flipped on the president due to his failings amid the coronavirus pandemic and because his racist rhetoric had made her job impossible.

“I’ve been working on commercials and op-eds and different ways to communicate to people why I came to this conclusion,” Neumann explained Tuesday to “Deadline” host Nicolle Wallace of her decision to back Biden.

“Now I can just send them this speech,” she added. “It perfectly encapsulates what we need right now in this country.”

“Wow,” responded Wallace.

Check out the exchange above.