Ex-Trump DHS Official Reveals What Security Community Endured During His Presidency

Donald Trump’s indictment alleging the mishandling of classified documents paints “a really vivid picture” of what the national security community endured during his presidency, a former high-ranking Department of Homeland Security official said Sunday.

Trump “had a blatant disregard, just did not care to follow the rules,” Elizabeth Neumann told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

“Not only did he not protect our country’s most sensitive secrets, that’s not protecting American lives because you have military and intelligence community personnel that are now put at risk,” added Neumann, who served as assistant secretary for counterterrorism until April 2020.

Former DHS Assistant Sec. for Counterterrorism Elizabeth Neumann tells @GStephanopoulos that Trump indictment paints a “vivid picture for the American public of what the national security community dealt with for four years when he was president.” https://t.co/PJkPNL9usJ pic.twitter.com/NkZHm2pTY1 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 11, 2023

Neumann spelled out the real-life consequences of mishandling of classified materials.

“This causes people to die,” she warned. “This is very serious. Top secret special access programs, when they fall into the wrong hands, people die and the United States security is deeply compromised.”

Neumann voted for Trump in 2016 but endorsed then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden in 2020 because, in part, she said Trump’s rhetoric was feeding the white supremacist movement that her department sought to subdue.