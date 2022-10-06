Elizabeth Olsen Can’t Remember How Many Marvel Movies She's Appeared In

Frequent Marvel actor Elizabeth Olsen is pulling a Gwyneth Paltrow.

In a conversation with Variety published Monday, the interviewer noted that Olsen has appeared in six movies and a TV show from Marvel Studios. Olsen’s response was a surprised: “Six movies?”

According to Variety, Olsen then counted up the movies in which she’s appeared as Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch ― and the math checked out.

“Whoa,” she said. “That’s six. That’s weird. That’s, like, half of the job credits I have!”

Paltrow, who starred opposite Robert Downey Jr. in the “Iron Man” franchise and made appearances in various Avengers flicks, caused a stir in 2019 after her Marvel co-star Jon Favreau had to remind her she’d also appeared in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

In the Variety interview, Olsen implied that her Marvel commitments have kept her overall résumé shorter than it might otherwise be at this point.

“That’s why I don’t have as many credits, because they’re long jobs. That’s wild,” she said.

In May, Olsen told The New York Times she’d “started to feel frustrated” about being locked into a Marvel contract, and hinted at some regret that her franchise work had kept her from being able to take on other roles, including a potential part in the Cannes Jury Prize-winning “The Lobster.”

“I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being,” she told the Times. “And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it.”

Elsewhere in the Variety interview, Olsen spoke about how the cast of “Avengers: Infinity War” didn’t know how the movie ended ― that is, with the infamous Thanos fingersnap moment ― until the day they started filming the scene.

The actor previously shared the story at the Ace Comic-Con in Seattle in 2018.

Olsen said that she doesn’t really know the full context of what’s going on when filming most Marvel movies, and that the cast of “Infinity War” were unaware of how the movie ended.

It wasn’t until the actors began filming those scenes that they were told what would happen ― namely, that the Snap would cause many of their characters to turn to ash and blow away, apparently killing them off.

“I mean, those movies I really don’t know what’s going on,” Olsen told Variety. “I just get my pages, so I understand the part of the story I’m fulfilling. I get a story that is told to me from [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] about what’s happening in the rest of the movie. And it isn’t in the script that everyone gets blipped.”

In order to keep the full plot under wraps, Marvel locked down access to the script, keeping the document on one specific iPad that could only be accessed inside an office that was monitored by a security guard.

“I didn’t know I got blipped away until we shot it. That was told to us that day,” Olsen said. “All of us went to the van where they had a bunch of equipment to show us pre-viz: Scarlett [Johansson], Chris [Hemsworth], Chadwick [Boseman], Sebastian [Stan]. We were all just in this van, and they said, ‘This is what’s happening. You guys will disappear.’ And we’re like, ‘OK.’ It was shocking. I mean, we didn’t know. We thought the movie ended differently.”