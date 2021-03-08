Style & Beauty

17 Photos Of Elizabeth Olsen's Style Evolution Over The Years

The "WandaVision" star has a history of appearing in gorgeous gowns and smart suits.

Elizabeth Olsen is beloved both in and outside of the Marvel universe, despite the fact that it took some people until now to realize she is a sister to famous twins Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Over the years, the “WandaVision” star has forged her own path both in career and sartorial pursuits. Unlike her sisters, Elizabeth has always taken a more playful approach to the red carpet, often leading to stunning results.

Those moments have included a bevy of beautiful gowns and a twinning moment of her own — with “Ingrid Goes West” co-star Aubrey Plaza.

Below, take a look at 17 photos of Olsen’s style evolution throughout the years.

2009
Bruce Glikas via Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen at the after-party for the opening night of "Impressionism" in New York City on March 24, 2009.
2010
Bryan Bedder via Getty Images
Olsen attends a screening of "Mao's Last Dancer" in New York City on Aug. 16, 2010.
2010
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Lauren Lucas, Olsen (center) and Rebecca Dorfman at the Free Arts NYC art auction benefit in New York City on May 14, 2010.
2011
Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
Olsen at a photocall for "Martha Marcy May Marlene" in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2011.
2011
Joe Scarnici via Getty Images
Olsen at the "Martha Marcy May Marlene" premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11, 2011.
2011
Jeff Vespa via Getty Images
Olsen at ELLE's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in Beverly Hills on Oct. 17, 2011.
2011
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
Olsen at the "Martha Marcy May Marlene" premiere on Oct. 21, 2011.
2012
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Olsen at the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Feb. 25, 2012.
2012
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
Olsen at a Chanel pre-Oscar dinner in Los Angeles on Feb. 25, 2012.
2012
Ray Tamarra via Getty Images
Olsen at the "Today Show" in New York City on March 8, 2012.
2013
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Olsen attends the EE British Academy Film Awards in London on Feb. 10, 2013.
2013
Jim Spellman via Getty Images
Olsen at a screening of "Oldboy" in New York City on Nov. 11, 2013.
2014
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Olsen at the Met Gala in New York City on May 5, 2014.
2014
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Olsen at the European premiere of "Godzilla" in London on May 11, 2014.
2017
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Aubrey Plaza (left) and Olsen at the premiere of "Ingrid Goes West" in Hollywood on July 27, 2017.
2018
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Olsen in New York City on Sept. 11, 2018.
2019
kJacopo M. Raule via Getty Images
Olsen at the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 21, 2019.
FashionStylemarvel universeelizabeth olsenWandaVision