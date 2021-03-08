Elizabeth Olsen is beloved both in and outside of the Marvel universe, despite the fact that it took some people until now to realize she is a sister to famous twins Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Over the years, the “WandaVision” star has forged her own path both in career and sartorial pursuits. Unlike her sisters, Elizabeth has always taken a more playful approach to the red carpet, often leading to stunning results.

Those moments have included a bevy of beautiful gowns and a twinning moment of her own — with “Ingrid Goes West” co-star Aubrey Plaza.

Below, take a look at 17 photos of Olsen’s style evolution throughout the years.