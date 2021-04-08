Elizabeth Perkins Dishes On Unforgettable Kiss With Then-Crush Tom Hanks

Actor Elizabeth Perkins on Wednesday was asked on “Watch What Happens Live” to name the one on-screen kiss she couldn’t forget because it was that good. (Watch the video below.)

Perkins didn’t hesitate.

“I would have to say Tom Hanks in the movie ‘Big,’” she told host Andy Cohen. “He lays one on me about halfway through the movie.”

Perkins, who played the love interest of Hanks’ character Josh after he is granted his wish as a boy to grow up immediately, admitted that the kiss hit her beyond the scene.

“I had such a crush on him at the time,” she recalled. “I was single. He was with Rita Wilson already. They were dating and hadn’t gotten married yet. So he was completely off limits. He was adorable.”

The “About Last Night” actor, who now stars on the Fox sitcom “The Moodys,” also said that Robert De Niro was originally supposed to play Josh in the 1988 comedy but a scheduling conflict got in the way.

“It’s like a totally different movie in my brain with Robert De Niro,” she said.

Wonder how that kiss would have been?