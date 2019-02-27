Style & Beauty

Elizabeth Taylor's Stunning Vintage Styles Over The Years

The actress had a classic style and penchant for wearing expensive jewels.

Elizabeth Taylor was a true Hollywood icon.

The actress ― known for her star turns in an array of films, including “A Place in the Sun,” “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “Cleopatra” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” Tin Roof” ― made her screen debut at age 10 in 1942′s “There’s One Born Every Minute.” By the time she was 12 and acclaimed for her role in “National Velvet,” she was a bona fide star who would go on to win two Academy Awards.

Taylor, who also became known for her many relationships ― especially her two marriages to Richard Burton ― and her iconic violet eyes, was the epitome of Old Hollywood glamour. She had a classic style ― think Dior’s New Look, which became the big trend for women in the 1940s and ’50s ― and a penchant for wearing expensive jewels.

Today, in honor of what would have been the screen icon’s 87th birthday (she died in 201), we’re taking a look back at some of her most stunning vintage style moments. Check it out below:

1940s
API via Getty Images
Taylor in a publicity shot early in her career.
1947
Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
Taylor in a photo from the 1947 film "Cynthia."
1947
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Taylor wears a printed top in this photo.
1948
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
A portrait of the British-born actress leaning on a bannister in a halter-strap gown.
1948
Keystone-France via Getty Images
Taylor attends Lord Mayor's Parade in London.
1948
Frank Worth, Courtesy of Capital Art via Getty Images
Taylor twirls her dress at her family's home in Los Angeles.
1948
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Taylor, as seen in the film "A Date with Judy."
1948
Luis Lemus via Getty Images
A portrait shot at age 16, in Vogue.
1949
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Taylor wears a dress with a lace bodice and pleated skirt in this studio photo.
1949
Bettmann via Getty Images
Taylor arrives in New York aboard the Queen Elizabeth.
1949
Bettmann via Getty Images
Taylor wears a printed frock by Ceil Chapman.
1950s
Bettmann via Getty Images
Taylor sits on a large chair with a fan-like backrest wearing a long sleeve dress.
1950
Keystone-France via Getty Images
The screen star seen at the Acropolis in Athens.
1950s
API via Getty Images
Taylor poses for a portrait in the 1950s.
1950
GAB Archive via Getty Images
Taylor poses for a studio portrait.
1950
Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
Taylor wears a green sleeveless low-cut dress, with a white fur wrap.
1950s
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Taylor dressed in a full skirt.
1950
Peter Stackpole via Getty Images
Taylor stands outside the sound stages at Paramount Studios during the filming of "A Place in the Sun," which also starred her longtime friend Montgomery Clift.
1951
Keystone-France via Getty Images
Taylor and her plastic transparent handbag in London.
1952
George Rinhart via Getty Images
Taylor, as she appeared in the MGM film "Love is Better Than Ever."
1952
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Taylor wears a sleeveless lace brocade dress.
1953
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Taylor holds a cigarette while posing in a dress designed by Helen Rose in the MGM wardrobe department for the film "The Girl Who Had Everything."
1953
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
The actress combs her hair while in a bathing suit on the set of "The Girl Who Had Everything."
1953
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Taylor in a red bathing suit with sequins on the front.
1953
Bettmann via Getty Images
Taylor models a cocktail frock in black and white silk in Rome.
1954
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Taylor poses in a swirling dress for the movie "Rhapsody," filmed in Switzerland.
1955
Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
Taylor poses in a swimming pool, wearing a one-piece, leopard print swimsuit.
1955
Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
Taylor wears circular gold earrings in a studio portrait.
1955
Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
Taylor wears an evening gown, a pearl bracelet and a sparkly hair accessory.
1956
BIPS via Getty Images
Taylor on location in Indiana for the filming of the Civil War-era drama, "Raintree County," in which she was again paired with Clift.
1956
Frank Worth, Courtesy of Capital Art via Getty Images
The actress poses with sunglasses on the set of the movie "Giant," one of her biggest hits. Rock Hudson and James Dean -- in his last film -- were her co-stars.
1957
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Taylor in her home in Beverly Hills, California.
1957
ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty Images
Taylor wears diamond earrings and a tiara at Cannes, France.
1959
George Rinhart via Getty Images
The actress walks from the water in a scene from "Suddenly Last Summer," another of her collaborations with Clift. The film also starred Katerine Hepburn.
1959
John Bryson via Getty Images
Taylor watches her then-fiancé Eddie Fisher as he performed onstage at the Tropicana in Las Vegas.
1959
Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
Taylor on the set of "Suddenly, Last Summer."
1960
George Rinhart via Getty Images
Taylor on the set and in character for "Butterfield 8." She won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance. She won the same award later in the decade for her role in "Who Afraid of Virginia Woolf," co-starring her then-husband, Richard Burton.
1960s
GAMMA via Getty Images
The actress in a pink suit.
1963
Universal History Archive via Getty Images
Taylor as the title character in "Cleopatra," directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz. She and Burton began a torrid romance during the filming of the epic.
1963
Universal History Archive via Getty Images
Another shot from "Cleopatra."
Vintage Style: Women In Suits
MoviesFashionHollywoodElizabeth Taylor1950s