Elizabeth Taylor was a true Hollywood icon.

The actress ― known for her star turns in an array of films, including “A Place in the Sun,” “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “Cleopatra” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” Tin Roof” ― made her screen debut at age 10 in 1942′s “There’s One Born Every Minute.” By the time she was 12 and acclaimed for her role in “National Velvet,” she was a bona fide star who would go on to win two Academy Awards.

Taylor, who also became known for her many relationships ― especially her two marriages to Richard Burton ― and her iconic violet eyes, was the epitome of Old Hollywood glamour. She had a classic style ― think Dior’s New Look, which became the big trend for women in the 1940s and ’50s ― and a penchant for wearing expensive jewels.

Today, in honor of what would have been the screen icon’s 87th birthday (she died in 201), we’re taking a look back at some of her most stunning vintage style moments. Check it out below: