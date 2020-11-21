Trump Owned By Parody Twitter Account He Apparently Believed Was His Sister's

President Donald Trump was over the moon Friday about tweets by his sister hailing him as the winner of the presidential election — that weren’t actually written by her.

Trump retweeted an article by conservative talk show host Wayne Dupree, who apparently was also convinced the mystery @thebettytrump account actually belonged to the president’s older sister, Elizabeth Trump Grau.

Dupree highlighted tweets allegedly by the usually reticent Trump Grau that were gushingly positive about her bro. The faux sis tweets praised Trump for being the true winner of the election actually won by Joe Biden — and hailed him for fighting to overturn the results.

“This election inspired me to break my silence and speak out on behalf of my family,” the fake sister said in a post on Wednesday. “My brother Don won this election and will fight this to the very end. We’ve always been a family of fighters.”

Another one said: “Just talked to my brother Donald. Asked him if there’s any possibility of concession. He said: “Elizabeth ... we’re Trumps. Conceding is for quitter and losers.”

Trump responded to Dupree’s article on the tweets: “Thank you Elizabeth! LOVE!”

The parody account, whose very first tweets appeared this week, has been suspended by Twitter for violating its policies against platform manipulation and spam.

Dupree updated his goof by saying the tweets were by an “alleged sister,” and that he was waiting for “fact checkers” to clarify.

Whoever started the parody account also fessed up in a tweet on Friday. “I would have clarified sooner that I was a parody but I certainly didn’t anticipate Trump himself taking notice of the account!” the mystery duper tweeted.

Here’s the answer — it’s not really the president’s sister pic.twitter.com/ZaJj8YeIna — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) November 20, 2020

The account tweets incessantly about cable news and disloyal Republicans pic.twitter.com/7IlcV4TJLT — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) November 20, 2020

The president’s eldest sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, is a retired federal judge who has also kept quiet about her brother — until recently. In a series of audio clips of her released by her niece Mary Trump in August she lashes her brother as a liar with “no principles” whom you “can’t trust.”

Mary Trump released the clips — short segments of interviews with her aunt — following the publication of her book about her uncle: “Too Much and Never Enough.”

