‘I’d Also Be The Youngest Woman': Warren Fires Back At Debate Question About Age

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) fired back after a moderator at Thursday’s Democratic debate noted that she would be the oldest person elected to the White House should she defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

“I’d also be the youngest woman ever inaugurated,” Warren, a front-runner for the Democratic nomination, pointed out Thursday to wild applause.

Warren would be 71 at the time of her inauguration if elected. Trump, at 70, was the oldest person elected when he assumed office in 2017, followed by Ronald Reagan, who entered the White House at 69, just weeks before his own 70th birthday.

No woman has been elected president, so Warren would, in fact, be the youngest.

The debate stage on Thursday night was whittled down to just seven candidates who met the Democratic National Committee’s qualification requirements. Both Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden are in their late 70s, but the field included candidates decades younger. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is 37, and businessman Andrew Yang is 44.

Warren delivered some of the night’s fiercest one-liners and unleashed a blistering attack against Buttigieg after images circulated on social media of a high-dollar private fundraiser he held in a wine cave in California.

The mayor responded with his own mudslinging, noting Warren has far more personal wealth than he does.