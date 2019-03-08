Senator Elizabeth Warren Announces Plan To Break Up Amazon, Google And Facebook

“I want a government that makes sure everybody ― even the biggest and most powerful companies in America ― plays by the rules. And I want to make sure that the next generation of great American tech companies can flourish,” she continued. “To do that, we need to stop this generation of big tech companies from throwing around their political power to shape the rules in their favor and throwing around their economic power to snuff out or buy up every potential competitor.”

Warren, who hopes to secure the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, is scheduled to make a campaign stop in New York City Friday night in Long Island City, Queens, where Amazon was slated to build its highly publicized new headquarters before pulling out amid protest last month.

Like many of the other Democratic presidential hopefuls, Warren has pledged her support for proposals like student loan relief, Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. But the Massachusetts senators has set herself apart from the pack by also announcing specific and out-of-the-box policy ideas, including universal child care and an annual wealth tax on people with more than $50 million to their names.

Such ambitious proposal have led some, including billionaire and possible independent presidential candidate Howard Schultz, to label Warren a socialist, a title she vigorously eschews.

“I am a capitalist. Come on. I believe in markets,” she told CNBC last year. “What I don’t believe in is theft, what I don’t believe in is cheating. That’s where the difference is.”

Her newest proposal falls right in line with that idea. In Friday’s post, Warren breaks her proposal down into “two major steps.” The first would be passing legislation that designates tech platforms with annual revenues surpassing $25 billion as utilities that “would be prohibited from owning both the platform utility and any participants on that platform.”