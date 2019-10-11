You might think you love something passionately, but we can assure you: You do not love whatever that is as much as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) loves the HBO show “Ballers.”

The 2020 Democratic candidate has been showing her love for the series starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for years now. The pair have been bantering on Twitter, and the show paid homage to Warren by featuring a shot of The Rock reading Warren’s 2017 book “This Fight Is Our Fight” in the August premiere of Season 5.

Mahalo, my ballin’ friend (thanks Bruce too)

It’s been a helluva run and I’m grateful to the people. Thanks for the 🏀 and ⛓, I mean happy marriage well wishes 😉

Best of luck and thank you Senator for all your hard work on behalf of our country.

Enjoy @BallersHBO tonight 👊🏾 https://t.co/uBjuk6iRTS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 25, 2019

As if the lovefest couldn’t get better, Warren spoke to Entertainment Weekly for an article published Friday about the upcoming finale of the show’s final season and her affection for The Rock.

Asked about people surprised she’s a fan of the show, Warren answered: “Why would people be surprised that I like Ballers? It’s got The Rock! What’s not to love?”

Later in the interview, she added: “Who doesn’t like The Rock? And I have to say, who doesn’t love The Rock’s wardrobe choices, don’t they just knock you out? Those vests and the pink shirts … Oh man, it is eye candy.”

Warren also addressed The Rock’s comments a couple years ago that running for president “would be a great opportunity to help people.”

“I would welcome him to the race,” Warren said with a laugh. “I know he would fight for the principles that he believes in — he’s my kind of guy!”

“Ballers” airs its finale on HBO on Sunday, Oct. 13.